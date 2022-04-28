Overwatch 2 devs hint at return of 2CP maps with a big twist

The Overwatch 2 beta is finally here. Players have been able to check out new maps and the sequel-exclusive mode ‘Push’ to replace 2CP – but it seems like the devs have unfinished business for the scrapped game type.

2CP, otherwise known as ‘Assault,’ was a game mode in the first Overwatch that tasked attackers with capturing two objectives defended by the opposing team. The mode was incredibly controversial, requiring extreme coordination from attackers – something rarely found in a solo queue environment.

As such, the developers made the decision to remove Assault completely and have introduced Push as the first mode to take its place with others on the way in due time.

However, the developers seem to have hinted that the five 2CP maps will be returning in the future, but there’s a catch.

2CP is coming back to Overwatch 2

In the official Overwatch 2 beta patch notes, the developers touched on the removal of 2CP, noting that they would have required massive reworks and total level rebuilds to solve the issues with them.

Despite their removal and the decision to instead focus on creating new maps, the developers confirmed that Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, Volskaya, Paris, and Horizon Lunar Colony would be available in custom games and the Workshop. And that’s not all!

“We’ll also look for future opportunities to bring them back into Quick and Competitive map rotations, as well as special events and arcade game modes,” they said.

It’s not clear exactly how 2CP would be brought back in a Competitive map rotation, but chances are it could be similar to how Blizzard implemented limited time seasons for Capture The Flag and Lucio Ball.

Whether or not we see some major changes to the maps when they return remains to be seen, but with Overwatch’s PVE planned to compliment its PVP component, it’s possible the return of 2CP could be tied to story events.