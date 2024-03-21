Overwatch 2 director says more Flashpoint maps coming as they “build up” game mode

Overwatch 2’s devs are working on more Flashpoint maps, and all new game modes will be expanded on to have more than two maps.

Overwatch 2’s director Aaron Keller has said that more Flashpoint maps are coming. He also said the goal of any new game mode is to ultimately even out the number of maps available to play past just two.

Since Overwatch 2’s launch, we’ve seen the introduction of Flashpoint and Push as new game modes. A third new mode, Clash, is also on the way soon which will launch with two maps like both other modes. Due to these being new though, they naturally have fewer maps than more established favorites.

We talked maps for new game modes with Overwatch 2’s director

In an interview with Dexerto, we asked Keller if the plan is to slowly increase the number of maps across newer game modes to bring them in line with classics like Escort or Hybrid. Or, if it’s okay for there to be fewer maps in these modes, especially as more are added to the game.

It seems these modes will see expansion in the future. He said, “When you have a new game mode that only has a small number of maps, let’s say like Flashpoint only has two maps, the game mode itself, the popularity and the critiques of it are very connected to the maps that we shipped with it. So, if one of the maps isn’t as popular, it really reflects on that game mode.”

Blizzard Suravasa is the generally more beloved of the Flashpoint maps.

“Having additional maps is one way for players to be able to separate their feelings on a game mode and their feelings on a particular map.”

Keller went on to say: “We typically would like to have more than just two maps for a game mode. We are working internally on other Flashpoint maps, so it is something we’d like to build up a little bit.”

Keller also explained that another issue with newer modes so far is that players were likely overexposed to them. This was due to the way the map selection worked which has since been fixed. He said, “There was a peculiarity of the way we picked maps that could cause those to come up more when we had fewer maps for a game mode. Since then, I think we’ve rectified that issue so hopefully we’re no longer having that problem with game modes with fewer maps. But we would still like to even it out a bit.”

This is all interesting, as the newer modes have been somewhat controversial. While players appear to be adapting to Push and Flashpoint, they still have detractors. Seeing how Clash is received, especially when its Season 10 playtest launches, will be fascinating. That said, hopefully, new Flashpoint maps bring newer variations to the mode that could go a long way in easing out some of the wider complaints.