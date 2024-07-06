Overwatch 2 x Transformers event: Everything we know

Overwatch 2’s Transformers event is on the horizon, but details are limited even though it is coming up so soon. Here’s everything we know so far, including the release date, possible OW Heroes getting skins, and more.

A number of crossovers have come to Overwatch 2 like One Punch Man and Cowboy Bebop, with each event featuring skins putting OW characters in the shoes of the most iconic characters from each series.

Transformers will be doing the same, though it’s not yet clear which Heroes or Transformers will be featured in the event. However, a comic outlining some of the relationships between Rammatra and the Autobots/Decepticons has given us some clues.

Here’s everything we know about the Overwatch 2 x Transformers event so far.

The Overwatch 2 x Transformers event will go live on July 9, 2024. It isn’t yet clear how long the event will last.

Additionally, we know that there will be crossover skins and some of the characters involved, but we don’t know whether or not there will be a Transformers-themed limited-time mode.

Which Overwatch 2 characters will get Transformers skins?

Based on the events of the comic released by Blizzard, Ramattra will be getting a Megatron-themed skin.

In the comic, Megatron contacts Ramattra and offers up his power to him in order to accomplish his goal of putting Omnics on top of the world.

This sets up Rammatra as the main villain of the Transformers x Overwatch 2 crossover event, but who will the heroes be?

While we don’t yet know who will be getting the skins for each Autobot, we do know three of the Transformers that’ll be showing up in the event: Megatron, Bumblebee, and Arcee.

There may be more Transformers involved in the event, but these are the characters we’ve seen so far as part of the event. It’s not yet clear which Overwatch 2 Heroes would be getting these skins, either.

That’s everything we know about the Overwatch 2 x Transformers event so far! We’ll know more details soon, as the event’s release date is approaching.

