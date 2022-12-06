Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains.

The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.

New Overwatch heroes are set to release on alternating seasons, meaning we won’t get a new hero until season 4 and then another to begin season 6 and so on.

While the developers have indicated major plans to beef up the support hero offerings and improve queue times, we now have a better idea on what roles we’ll be expecting.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 players can expect plenty of new supports.

Overwatch 2 devs reveal long-term hero release plans for all roles

During an AMA on Twitter, OW2 Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson was asked about the troubles with the support queue and what could be done about it.

“There are a number of things we are still looking at to help Support feel better in the short-medium term,” he replied, explaining how they plan on making adjustments to support heroes.

He then doubled down on the team’s plans to release more support heroes, but provided further insight into what players can anticipate in future seasons.

“Long-term though we’ll be making additional support heroes,” he said. “For some time, every four heroes you’ll see 1 Tank, 1 DPS, and 2 Supports.”

With the devs focusing on new support characters, it seems likely that Season 4 will launch with a healer. However, it’s anyone’s guess as to if a DPS or tank will fill the void after that.

It’s not clear if Dawson was including Ramattra in this rotation. If he was, then it’s unlikely we get another tank for quite some time.