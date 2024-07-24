Overwatch 2 players lash out at “scam” price tag of first Mythic weapon skin

Overwatch 2 players are calling out the “scam” price tag of the game’s first Mythic weapon skin, as it goes live with a price tag of roughly $80 USD.

When Blizzard released Season 11’s trailer, they revealed Overwatch 2’s very first Mythic weapon skin, the Bound Demon skin for Reinhardt.

At the time, we did not know the price of a fully upgraded Mythic weapon skin. However, many players presumed it would retail slightly less than a full Mythic hero skin, which currently costs 80 Mythic Prisms.

Now that it has gone live, it has been revealed it will retail for 80 Mythic Prisms as well and cost roughly $80 USD to purchase outright without the Prisms from the Premium Battle Pass.

Right after the skin went live, many Overwatch 2 players went online to voice their protest against the prices, with a popular post on the Overwatch subreddit calling it a “scam”

Another post bemoaned the fact it would cost roughly $80 to get all the visual elements of the skin, or around $70 to get the weapon inspect, which was a feature teased to be released in Overwatch 2 but has yet to arrive.

“They realized he’s a Mercy-tier cash cow, so Reinhardt is getting milked,” wrote an X user in response to the skin’s arrival.

“The skin is cool and honestly one of the best weapons in the game but I am sorry, I cannot in good conscious spend $80 on this,” another player commented on Blizzard’s tweet.

Technically, you don’t have to spend $80 to obtain the weapon skin, as if you had completed your Premium Battle Pass, you would have gotten enough Mythic Prisms for the weapon skin. The Battle Pass costs roughly $10, but to get 80 Prisms it will cost you quite a bit of time.