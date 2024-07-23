Overwatch 2’s first-ever Mythic weapon skin makes enemies burst into flames

The first-ever Mythic weapon skin has finally been released for Overwatch 2 and it has the special power to literally make foes erupt in flames.

Mythic skins launched with Overwatch 2 as the highest level of cosmetic in the game with multiple customization options, but now even weapons are getting the Mythic treatment.

The Bound Demon Reinhardt Mythic Weapon Skin is now available in the Overwatch shop for 50 Mythic Shards and has three levels of effects for players to work towards.

The effects include a weapon flourish, special elimination animation and reactive effects.

For instance, when pressing reload, Reinhardt will start flipping and tossing the axe. This type of weapon animation is something fans have wanted for a long while, similar to the “weapon inspect” feature originally teased when the sequel was announced.

“Our initial thought was to have the theme be magma, but once I started concepting, I decided to add a creature to make the weapon fiery and alive. Eventually we landed on Bound Demon, a cursed axe that glows with hellfire,” concept artist Angela Song explained.

“The reactivity of the weapon echoes the demonic entity awakening and gaining power as you feed it more kills throughout the game.”

As for the elimination effect, it will make foes melt into an explosion of lava each time an enemy is killed on the battlefield.

“I moved forward with the idea that the kill effect is a smoldering eruption, like the player is calling upon the demonic powers below the earth to finish off his wounded foes, sacrificing them and feeding the power to Bound Demon’s endless hunger,” Associate VFX Artist Nick Quackenbush described.

So far, it’s not known what other types of Mythic weapon skins the devs have cooking up, but if this Reinhardt one proves to be a success, expect to see quite a few more in future seasons down the line.