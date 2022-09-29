Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass skins revealed: Cyber Demon Genji, Forest Ranger Cassidy, more

Overwatch 2 is just around the corner all of the Season 2 skins coming in the first battle pass have been revealed.
Overwatch 2 finally launches on October 4, but we were fortunate enough to get our hands on the game early. In our Review in progress, we said, “Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay.”
The highly-anticipated sequel doesn’t come without detractors. Blizzard’s handling of Mythic skins in the new Battle Pass format worries players. The skins will only be attainable throughout the Battle Pass time frame and will be impossible to obtain after the season ends.
The developers claimed Mythic Skins took “over a year to make,” so it would be a shame for players to miss out on popular cosmetic items. With that being said, let’s look at all the skins coming in Overwatch 2 as documented by YourOverwatch.
All Overwatch 2 season 1 skins
The Overwatch 2 Season 1 battle pass goes live on October 4. It is the first-ever battle pass for the franchise, including Mythic Skins to a new hero.
Blizzard changed to a battle pass model after switching the series to free-to-play. Some items will be free to acquire, but a Premium battle pass costs 1,000 Overwatch coins, equating to $10 USD.
In-game currency can also be earned through in-game challenges. The Overwatch Season 1 battle pass features 80 tiers and one skin per 10 tiers.
Level 10
Level 20
Level 30
Level 40
Level 50
Level 60
Level 70
Level 80
As mentioned above, this will be the only chance to earn these skins, so make sure to log in and earn them during Season 1.