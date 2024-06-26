Overwatch 2 reveals latest collab with yet another glasses company

Overwatch 2 has officially revealed its latest collaboration, this time with Gunnar Optiks, marking the second time the game has joined forces with a glasses company.

On June 26, Blizzard and Gunnar revealed two new officially licensed products in the form of Overwatch Ultimate and D.Va Tokki Edition gaming glasses.

Gunnar glasses are specifically designed for long gaming sessions. The company says that they protect players’ eyes from blue light and can prevent dry eyes, blurred vision, eye fatigue, and headaches.

The Overwatch Ultimate version of the glasses sell for $65 USD and feature the game’s logo along with its orange, gray, and yellow coloring.

Meanwhile, the D.Va Tokki Edition features the South Korean hero’s famous bunny logo while maintaining the theme of her pink MEKA suit. This version, however, comes with a $125 USD price tag.

This isn’t the first glasses company to collab with Overwatch 2, either. In 2023, Blizzard partnered with Korean glasses company Gentle Monster in what was at the time, the most absurd crossover to date.

Gunnar Overwatch 2 revealed yet another glasses collab.

Just like the Gunnar collab, Gentle Monster stuck with the Tokki theme and played into D.Va’s professional gamer persona with the glasses they released.

Unlike Gunnar, however, Gentle Monster also featured some in-game cosmetics including a legendary skin.

Since the release of Overwatch 2, Blizzard has been much more open about possible collabs than it was with the first game. OW2 has impressed viewers with its One Punch Man, Cowboy Bebop, and LE SSERAFIM skins – and the devs don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Season 11 is also slated to feature the arrival of a Transformers collab on July 9, and players have been eager to see exactly what skins the game’s artists have cooking up and along with what heroes are chosen.