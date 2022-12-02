Overwatch 2 plummets on Twitch as players abandon it over “horrible” skin prices

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 is experiencing a dramatic drop in Twitch viewerships after “horrible shop prices” are “killing the hype for the game.” Some players are blaming the drop on bugs and community frustrations, while others are simply preparing for the surge to come during Season 2’s arrival.

Released in October 2022, Overwatch 2 is one of the newer AAA titles to arrive on the gaming scene. Its predecessor was one of the most popular PvP games of its time and the sequel aimed to replicate that success. However, reports are stating that the popularity and viewership on streaming platforms like Twitch are dramatically declining.

While Overwatch 2 still has a high player count, there has been a noticeable plummet in Twitch fans watching players battle it out as their favorite character. Some fans are blaming the drop on the end of Season 1, while others think there’s a deeper discontent surrounding the game’s quality, balance, and prices.

Overwatch 2 Twitch viewership drop blamed on “poor balancing”

One Twitch streamer has reported a dramatic drop in viewers watching Overwatch 2 Twitch content, blaming “poor balancing, poor matchmaking, map pools, and horrible shop prices” for its downfall.

Previously, only a week after the release of the game in October 2022, it was reported that the viewership for Overwatch 2 Twitch streamers had skyrocketed to over 482,000 active viewers, therefore reviving the franchise all over again.

However, as the first season comes to an end, one streamer has highlighted the significant drop in viewership which has dropped to around 30,000 views as of December 1, 2022.

Such a drop can be linked to a plethora of reasons including the general fan discourse over “poor balancing” and the complaints regarding “horrible shop prices” which spans past the cost of Legendary skins and through the Halloween Terror event.

One commenter highlighted the success of the game when compared to the original Overwatch, explaining that Overwatch 2 “has the potential to be better and more fun than OW1, but [Blizzard] are fumbling it”, blaming the recent bugs and community frustrations.

Overwatch 2 Twitch views plummet ahead of Season 2 shakeup

While many Overwatch 2 fans blame the drop in views on bugs, shop prices, and poor balancing, others are pinning it on the timing and approaching Season 2 shakeup.

One commenter pointed out that since season one there’s been “nothing new out”, asking fans to “see how the numbers go back up when season 2 hits.”

Many other Overwatch 2 fans had similar opinions, stating that “people are just waiting for season 2” going on to say that typically in games like Overwatch the “viewers and player base gets lost before any new season.”

Whether due to the community frustrations regarding Overwatch 2 or the upcoming new season, Overwatch 2’s Twitch viewership has undeniably taken a turn for the worse.