Overwatch 2 Sojourn nerfs actually give Mercy huge “buff” in Season 2

Overwatch 2 Season 2 introduced some major nerfs to DPS hero Sojourn in an effort to make her more balanced. However, players have discovered that the nerfs have actually acted as a “buff” to Mercy.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is finally here, and there’s plenty for fans of Blizzard’s hero shooter to get excited about. Seasonal events like Winter Wonderland are on the way, and there’s even a new Tank to learn in Ramattra.

The huge update also brought some substantial nerfs to the existing roster of heroes, with DPS Sojourn receiving one of the biggest downgrades. Players had been calling for the changes for some time, as many felt that her Railgun was too powerful in matches.

However, players have realized that nerfing Sojourn may have actually worked as a major buff to Mercy.

The Overwatch 2 Season 2 update drastically reduced the damage and range of Sojurn’s Railgun’s secondary fire, with the intention of preventing players from being one-shotted across the map.

Once the update went live, Overwatch 2 YouTuber Niandra discovered that Sojurn was still able to defeat enemies in one hit when her damage is being increased by Mercy.

“Reminder – Sojourn can still one shot with a fully charged headshot if she’s damage-boosted, so know your worth Mercy mains,” they said in a Twitter post. They also shared a clip comparing the damage of Sojourn’s secondary, which couldn’t finish off a training bot ordinarily but dropped an enemy instantly with the help of Mercy.

Overwatch 2 streamer Skiesti responded to the clip, claiming that the Sojurn nerf has actually made Mercy more useable than her own buff in Season 2.

“Mercy makes it so Sojourn can still one shot,” they replied. “It’s so funny and sad that a nerf to a hero makes Mercy more useful than the ‘buff’ she was given.”

While Mercy mains will no doubt be delighted that the Support has been given added extra purpose in Overwatch 2, players may be frustrated that Sojourn is still able to dominate certain matches despite her nerfs.

We’ll have to wait and see if this was an intentional choice by the developers or a mistake that will be fixed in a future update.