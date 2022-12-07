How to unlock Overwatch 2 Monk Ramattra skin with Twitch drops

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Players can unlock exclusive loot for Overwatch 2 by participating in limited-time Twitch drops. Here is everything to know regarding the loot, including how to unlock the new Legendary skin, Traveling Monk Ramattra.

Every so often, Twitch holds collaborative events with Blizzard, rewarding players with exclusive loot for watching streams on the platform.

In celebration of Season 2’s launch, from December 6 to December 20 Overwatch 2 has exclusive Twitch drops. Included in these drops is the new Legendary Skin, Traveling Monk Rammatra. But there are some prerequisites to unlocking the cosmetic.

How to unlock Traveling Monk Rammatra

Before even dropping into a Twitch stream to get Overwatch 2 Twitch drops, make sure your Battle.net account is linked with your Twitch account. Not doing so means you will not qualify for the rewards.

You can do so by going to your Battle.net account and connecting to Twitch there by following the instructions.

Traveling Monk Rammatra is one of the later rewards, requiring the viewer watch a total of at least six hours of any Overwatch 2 streamer’s stream. The viewer does not need to watch the same streamer the entire time, since the time watched is calculated by the category, not the specific creator’s stream.

Prior to unlocking Traveling Monk Rammatra, players must unlock the previous tier of loot prior to even begin amassing hours to acquire the skin. In essence, you have to watch for two hours and acquire the Ramattra Restrained Spray.

To acquire loot, “you must claim the drop on the channel you’re watching or in the Drops Inventory menu on Twitch.”

Blizzard Players must own the hero prior to unlocking Traveling Monk Rammatra

After claiming the spray, you have to watch for an additional four more hours to quality for Traveling Monk Rammatra. If you don’t claim the spray, the time watched won’t accumulate, so definitely make sure to claim the spray first.

In addition, players need to have unlocked the hero, Rammatra, prior to using the new skin.

You can earn Ramattra at tier 45 on the Battle Pass, or unlock him immediately when you purchase the premium Battle Pass.