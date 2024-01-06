Overwatch 2 players can’t believe Illari’s “fall from grace”

Overwatch 2 players couldn’t believe the steep decline in Illari’s popularity after she fell to being one of the least used supports in the game.

Blizzard introduced Illari, a new Support Hero in the franchise, to Overwatch 2 during Season 6 “Invasion.“

Players reacted strongly to the release of Illari, with some players loving her damage capabilities and hands-off healing turret, and others feeling she was too strong.

Illari’s initial performance was so strong that the developers at Blizzard revealed they were planning nerfs for the character just a few days after her release.

However, despite the nerf to the character, the Overwatch community is shocked that months later she has dropped to one of the least-played support characters.

Overwatch 2 players shocked by Illari’s decline in popularity

One Overwatch 2 fan noticed the fall in popularity on a statistics tracker website for the game and was shocked by what they saw.

“Illari’s fall from grace,” they noted, showing a picture from the stat website showing she had now become the least player Support Hero.

Some Overwatch fans were shocked to see Illari’s pick-rate so low, especially Brigitte Mains who had come to like being known as the underdog Hero.

“Lower than us Brig mains?? Dang, I actually liked our lowest pick rate,” they said. Other players were sad to see how far she had dropped. “It’s kinda sad most of the new support characters have dropped to barely being used like that,” one player agreed.

But for other players, her low pick-rate came as no surprise, and many players offered reasons as to why she was so unpopular in the current meta.

“Once people learned to shoot the damn healer turret she was worthless,” one person explained. But to others, it wasn’t player adaptation that made her unpopular, but nerd. “They nerfed her too fast and didn’t readjust. Pylon needs a boost in every regard,” another person said.

Still, if you’re still determined to play Illari, check out our guide article to make the most out of her kit in your games.