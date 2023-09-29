Overwatch 2’s Illari has a ludicrously forgiving weapon

A video posted by an Overwatch 2 player has shown the enormous bullet size of Illari’s weapon, revealing just how forgiving the weapon is.

Illari has been a rather spicy addition to Overwatch 2 since her introduction at the start of the season. Unlike Lifeweaver, the Support has proven to be meta very quickly. She’s not overpowered to the point of being broken, but she is a very strong option in most situations.

Part of her devastating power comes not just from her consistent healing pylon, but her lethality. Most of the time, you aren’t going to be thinking much about the act of healing, unless someone goes critical. Instead, it’s about using her powerful rifle that can deal a good amount of damage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, have you noticed your accuracy is much higher with Illari than with other heroes? Well, not to burst your bubble, but there is a reason for that.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Illari’s bullets are huge compared to other heroes

In a Reddit thread by user MR_Geng, they posted a video showing off how wide Illari’s bullets are. It is really quite staggering, especially as the video shows how much smaller Cassidy’s shot size is.

In the comments, things have gotten predictably spicy as players give their two cents. The typical role disputes broke out, with one user saying: “You have to understand, support players need all the crutches they can get to make the game exclusively enjoyable to them.” Another added: “Support players need all the care in the world”.



This does feel a little unfair, as Supports generally need more to fight back in Overwatch 2. This is largely due to the loss of the second tank that used to peel for them. One added: “Well this really explains how she immediately became my 2nd best accuracy percentage”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Illari is in a great spot now and has shaken up the meta. She’s a very offensive-minded Support but offers something no other hero in the role does. Her inclusion into the game has been great. If Blizzard keeps this consistency up with new heroes, the future does look bright for the Overwatch roster.