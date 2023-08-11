Overwatch 2 players claim Illari is more DPS than Support

Illari’s release has been well-received by players even if she is a bit overtuned, but there are those claiming she feels like a bit more of a DPS hero than a true Support.

As Overwatch 2 has gone on, more and more heroes have blurred the lines between roles. For example, Junker Queen has a much higher focus on DPS than some other tanks, while someone like Mei leans a bit closer to being a tank that creates space than a true DPS hero.

The same can be said of a Support hero like Zenyatta that has a bigger focus on DPS than healing. This is part of why the role is called Support by high-level players, rather than just it being called the healer role.

However, Illari’s release state has players wondering if she leans a bit too far toward the side of being a DPS-focused hero.

Blizzard Entertainment

Illari could be a DPS hero in disguise in Overwatch 2

Though Illari’s abilities don’t do any damage outside of her ultimate, her railgun primary fire is the star of the show. It does 120 headshot damage and 75 damage per body shot, meaning that a damage-boosted Illari can easily take down their opponent with 1 headshot and a body shot if they’re properly charged.

And, while Kiriko has the same headshot damage, her kunai is also a bit finnicky, with its low projectile speed and 40 base damage with a body shot. Illari’s hitscan shots make deadeye players lethal on the hero, despite her being a Support categorically.

Though the community agrees that her kit is fun to use, she’s sparked a discussion on whether or not having a Support hero so focused on damage is a good idea.

On one side of the argument are those who argue that being able to deal damage is, in effect, a way to support your team. Don’t need to do any healing if there’s no one alive to damage your allies, right?

Meanwhile, there are others who feel that a support hero being able to effectively 2 shot a hero isn’t balanced, especially considering that her shots are hitscan. Her ability to take out targets in the sky with a few well-placed shots sets her apart from other heroes in the role and could incentivize doing damage over healing your allies.

Some have gone as far as claiming that the DPS role doesn’t even feel like it does the most damage anymore.

Players on reddit agree with the idea that she exemplifies what it means to be a Support hero rather than a healer, and that giving Supports the ability to hold their own in battle is ultimately a good idea.

It remains to be seen if Illari’s damage gets toned down in coming patches and whether or not that’ll change her emerging identity as a DPS-focused Support hero.