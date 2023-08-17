Overwatch 2 devs reveal Illari nerfs just days after new Support’s Season 6 debut

Overwatch 2 devs have revealed Illari’s upcoming nerfs before she comes into Competitive, mere days after the new Support’s arrival in Season 6.

With Overwatch 2’s release of Season 6 came a plethora of new content for players to enjoy. From PvE missions to the Flashpoint game mode, there’s been plenty to see and do. But one of the most hyped arrivals was the new support hero, Illari.

Upon release, many players found her to be quite powerful, even at times serving more built as a DPS than Support. She has everything from good upwards mobility, steady healing output, and very high damage output to go with it.

But now just days after her release, devs are already planning to nerf her before she debuts in competitive play, revealing that both her ult and Healing Pylon will be scaled back in the next update.

As explained by the Lead Hero designer for Overwatch, Alex Dawson, “When Illari enters Competitive next week, she will receive nerfs to [her] Healing Pylon and Captive Sun.”

He continued to explain, “Overall, we’ve been very happy with her release and the response had been great! Still aiming for her to be impactful when she enters Competitive, but a little tuning is needed.”

Moving forward, however, don’t expect key reworks to her kit in the immediate future. Devs assured they’re eager to keep “her aggressive nature intact,” instead targeting the ” amount of sustain she provides.

“[We] believe this will help sharpen her identity and team fit well. Ultimate is getting tuned outside of this philosophy but is pushed in current form.”

As for what the nerfs will be specifically targeting in each ability, Dawson did not say. Nor did he mention a date for when she’ll be coming into Competitive, but it will most likely be on Tuesday which is when Blizzard historically drops new updates.