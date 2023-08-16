Overwatch 2 community heralds Illari as new Turret master after beating Torbjorn

The Overwatch 2 community has universally heralded their new turret overlord leader as Illari after discovering that her turret is more potent than Torbjorn’s.

Season 6 of Overwatch 2 brought about a bunch of new content for players to enjoy. From the brand-new PvE missions to the new battle pass with Omnic-themed skins. Though arguably the best reason to hop back into Overwatch 2 is the newest support Illari, equipped with the sun and a powerful rifle, she’s looking to take on the competition.

Those playing Overwatch at the moment are definitely aware of the strength of Illari, who has swiftly become one of the most popular supports thanks to her fantastic damage output. Illari is able to deal 75 to the body on a hitscan shot, allowing her to dish out huge levels of damage and be a threat to DPS and supports alike.

This might make you think her healing output must be low to account for it, but Illari’s turret offers a fantastic amount of sustain through her healing pylon. The pylon is able to pass healing to any ally nearby it and turns out is stronger than Torbjorn’s very own baby, his turret.

OW2 players hail Illari as new turret champion

As shown by Reddit user VoltaiqMozaiq, Illari’s pylon out-heals the turret’s DPS, essentially letting her ignore the Torb turret as long as she stays in her pylon’s range. Not only that but Illari’s 75-damage shots mean she’s able to three-tap the turret, even from long distances.

As such the Overwatch community has crowned her the turret champion of the hero shooter, with many missing Torbjorn’s old turret.

One user even pointed out that Illari can gain ultimate charge by healing from the turret damage, making Torb’s turret work against him even more.

“Free ult charge for both Torb and Larry” they pointed out.

It’s very possible Blizzard makes changes to Illari granted her incredible strength, but until that time Torbjorn will unfortunately remain the weaker Turreteer.