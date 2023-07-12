Overwatch 2 Invasion in full effect as Null Sector ships appear on PVP maps

Overwatch 2 Invasion is in full effect as Null Sector ships have now appeared across a number of PVP maps to build hype for the upcoming PvE game mode.

The midseason patch for Overwatch 2 is here, and it has brought with it a plethora of changes and adjustments to the game. From various buffs and nerfs to popular heroes alongside the return of the Summer Games event, there’s plenty for fans to enjoy.

As Season 5 goes along, the devs are already gearing up for Season 6’s long awaited PvE launch with Invasion. Now teasing the highly-anticipated debut directly in-game, Null Sector ships have appeared across various PvP maps.

Article continues after ad

Although not included in the July 11 patch notes directly, players quickly noticed the addition of the Null Sector ships across various PvP maps as they appeared in the skies.

Below is a list of the maps in which Null Sector ships have appeared thus far:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kings Row

New Queen Street

Paraiso

Midtown

Colosseo

Seeing the Null Sector ships in Paraiso and New Queen Street perhaps should not be too surprising, as it was already revealed that two of the three PvE missions will be taking place in Rio de Janeiro and Toronto, which is where those maps are based.

Article continues after ad

However, with other maps also being ‘invaded’, perhaps it could be teasing the more PvE mission locations yet to be revealed.

The addition is obviously meant to build up hype for the upcoming Overwatch 2 Invasion season, as the PvE game mode sees players go up against Null Sector. The first batch of story missions are set to serve as some additional world-building to help progress the overall narrative of the Overwatch universe.

As we get closer to Season 6’s Invasion event, the devs are likely to add more teasers as we go along, as more patches are expected for the last few weeks of Season 5. So as you play your games, do keep a lookout for any more references to the Invasion event.