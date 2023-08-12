Overwatch devs want to give Talon heroes “time to shine” in future PvE missions

Overwatch 2 Invasion is here, and while not every hero is playable in the PvE missions, it seems like some are being saved for Talon-specific ones in the future.

The Overwatch 2 Invasion PvE missions were finally released on August 10, giving players the chance to take the fight to Null Sector by playing as several OW characters.

However, unlike the previous Archives missions, not every Overwatch 2 hero can be picked, and players are instead limited to a select number due to canon and continuity reasons.

Article continues after ad

That said, during an interview with Dexerto, the developers teased that future PvE missions could feature a completely different cast such as the antagonist faction Talon.

According to Game Producer Monika Lee, the current plan is to keep the Invasion missions limited to a select roster “for narrative purposes.”

Lee noted that balancing the PvE can take a lot of work. She explained that there are a few heroes who have specific abilities unique to PvE that make fighting against Null Sector “feel good,” and it would be quite an undertaking to apply those for more characters.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Overwatch 2 might add Talon PvE missions next.

“Narratively, I don’t know if it would make sense for Reaper and Moira to be wandering around once Overwatch unites, so we want to make sure they have their time to shine, as they return and unite together from that perspective,” she added.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The possibility of a Talon PvE story coming up may not be all that surprising for those who played through the final Invasion mission and watched the end cinematic.

So far, there are a handful of Talon heroes the devs can choose from for a mission. Reaper, Widowmaker, Sombra, Doomfist, Moira and Sigma are all part of the Talon faction so far.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment There are plenty of Talon heroes in Overwatch 2.

Interestingly, the only support of the bunch is Moira and it will be interesting to see if a new Talon healer is added in the lead up to a Talon PvE mode, especially with rumors suggesting that Mauga will be coming as the Season 8 tank.

For more on Overwatch 2’s PvE, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto.