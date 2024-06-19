Overwatch 2: How to get free Aztec Sombra skin

Overwatch 2 Season 11 is giving players the Legendary tier Aztec Sombra for free, so here is how you can get yours.

Season 11 is bringing a lot, from a new collaboration with Transformers, a full-on Super Sentai tribute, a new map in Runasapi, a massive rework to Colosseo, and of course the all-important return of Pink Mercy.

There’s lots to chew on for this season, especially in the cosmetics department with hyped-up skins and a whole new Mythic Weapon skin, and the devs are giving out a free Legendary skin in the season.

For those eager to get their hands on this new cosmetic, here is everything you need to know about how you can get the Overwatch 2 Aztec Sombra skin for free.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Aztec Sombra skin in Overwatch 2

To get the Aztec Sombra skin, you will need to play 40 games of Overwatch during Season 11. Games ending in wins count as double.

Blizzard The Aztec Sombra skin is free to get

Your time to get it will start on June 20, and will let you earn it throughout Season 11. You won’t only get the skin, as you will also earn the entire bundle, including a Name Card and Spray.

Article continues after ad

It should be noted, that for the 40 games you will need to play, matches in custom lobbies or Arcade modes will not count, so it’s either through the unranked or competitive queues.

The Aztec Sombra skin isn’t a new skin made specifically for the Season, rather it has been around since 2022. It was a paid skin that you could have purchased in the shop and was actually in the in-game shop as recently as before Season 11’s drop.

Article continues after ad

However, come Season 11, it will be free to obtain for any player, that is if you don’t mind playing a handful of games. If you do play Overwatch regularly, it shouldn’t be too hard to get the skin by then.