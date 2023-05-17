Everything in Overwatch 2 Season 5: Release date, Summer Games, new event, more

Overwatch 2’s Season 5 is fast approaching as Blizzard prepares for the return of the fan-favorite Summer Games, sets its sights on a brand-new event, and gets ready to introduce a plethora of new content. Here is everything we know about Season 5 ahead of its arrival.

As Overwatch 2’s Season 4 slowly winds down, with Starwatch coming to an end in the near future, Blizzard is preparing for some sizable shake-ups in the coming months and it all starts with the Season 5 update.

From new events, a new Sojourn cinematic, and the return of the Summer Games after a year-long disappearance, Blizzard is looking to bring back a mix of new and old content in preparation for the upcoming PvE game modes set to follow later this year.

So before it all gets underway, here is all you need to know about Overwatch 2 Season 5.

Contents:

Overwatch 2 Season 5 release date

Although there is no official confirmation for Season 5’s release, given the current date of when Season 4’s Battle Pass expires, we can safely lock in Tuesday, June 13.

This is all according to Overwatch 2’s in-game timer for when the existing Battle Pass expires, a fact that has been consistent throughout all of Overwatch 2’s seasons thus far. As usual, this puts the next season nine weeks out from the previous.

However, if anything changes in the coming days, we will be sure to update you here right away.

What’s new in Overwatch 2 Season 5?

The Summer Games is back for Season 5

In 2022 as Blizzard geared up for the release of Overwatch 2, the annual Summer Games unfortunately made no appearance in the game. However, now that the sequel is in a much stabler place, the devs have decided it’s time for its return.

Although details of what 2023’s Summer Games will entail are scarce for now, it would be safe to speculate that the normal slew of cosmetics will be included. The same can be said with the fan-favorite Lucioball game mode too.

However, every year the devs like to throw in a curveball or two, such as 2020’s version of Lucioball remix. So expect to see something slightly out of left field here again.

We will be sure to update you here once we get all the details of what 2023’s Summer Games will bring.

Season 5 brings a new event and skin line, Questwatch, and Mischief & Magic

During the announcement of Overwatch 2’s latest roadmap, the dev team announced a new event coming in for Season 5, Questwatch.

However, devs were quite reticent in details as to what Questwatch will bring. From what we can speculate, it seems to be an integration with an upcoming set of Mischief and Magic skins.

It may be safe to assume Blizzard is continuing what they’ve done with Starwatch, to build in-game lore around a skin line.

Season 5 cinematic reveal

Cinematics are back for Season 5. It has been a while since the community got a whole new cinematic, with Kiriko’s animated short being the last, from when Overwatch 2 just released.

However, the new Roadmap seemed to have teased a whole new cinematic for Sojourn and her dog, Murphy.

For those out of the loop in Overwatch lore, Murphy is Vivian Chase’s (aka Sojourn’s) dog who served with her in Overwatch. When Sojourn eventually retired from Overwatch, Murphy came along with her as her pet.

As to what the cinematic will entail, we will have to wait and see. However, it would not be surprising if it will tease aspects of the upcoming PvE modes in Season 6.

On Fire system returns in Season 5

During the transition from the original game to OW2, one of the staples of Overwatch was left out, the On Fire system which easily allowed players to see who was popping off.

And after much teasing, the On Fire system is finally coming back in Season 5. As to whether it will work the same as in Overwatch 1 remains to be seen.

Creator Workshop Mode in Season 5

In the roadmap released by Blizzard, one of the aspects of Season 5 which was teased was the Creator Workshop Mode.

As to whether this is an update to the existing Workshop mode, or a whole new Workshop mode for the game is yet to be seen.

And that is all we know of what is coming to Season 5 so far. Obviously, we a ways off from Season 5’s eventual release, and more information will slowly come out in short order. So make sure to check back here for any new updates.