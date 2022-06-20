Overwatch 2 director promises players “actual agency” instead of more loot boxes

In a recent interview, Overwatch 2’s Director, Aaron Keller, defended Blizzard Entertainment’s decision to pivot away from the loot box system in favor of a more modern ‘Item Shop’ system.

Overwatch 2 recently had a massive reveal event that gave fans a slew of new information surrounding Blizzard Entertainment’s new hero shooter.

Following the live event, Overwatch 2’s Director, Aaron Keller, has given interviews talking about many of the changes coming to Overwatch 2, including the decision to remove loot boxes.

Now, Keller has defended the decision to move away from the loot box system in favor of more modern in-game store system.

Overwatch 2 director discusses removal of loot boxes

The interview in question comes by way of the publication GameSpot, which sat down with Keller for just over 25 minutes.

Keller went over a lot of different talking points, including how the development team believes Overwatch 2 is more than just an update to the original Overwatch.

However, in the early portion of the interview, Keller expands on the revelation that Overwatch 2 is doing away with the series’ long-held loot box system.

When asked about the decision to step away from loot boxes, Keller said: “Loot boxes…they’ve always been a part of Overwatch 1, but as the game has grown – especially as we go into a free-to-play version of the game…it becomes a lot harder to earn what you want with a loot box system.”

Video below starts at 7:43 for mobile viewers:

“By losing [that system] and moving over to a Shop for Overwatch 2 it gives players the actual agency and the choice to go after what it is they want to have in the game.”

Keller then moved on to talk about Overwatch 2’s battle pass system, which he claims is the next thing that will entice players to want to keep coming back to the game.

Though it’s worth noting that Keller confirmed Overwatch 2’s battle pass will “hit a lot of the same spots” that Overwatch 1’s progression system did.

For many, the removal of loot boxes in favor of the less-random Item Shop monetization model will be a welcome change in Overwatch 2, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see how Blizzard will implement it.