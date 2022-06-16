Everything in Overwatch 2 Season 1: Release date, new heroes, maps, first Mythic skin, more

As the early access launch of Overwatch 2 draws near, so too does the game’s very first season. From new maps and modes to an entirely fresh Battle Pass system, here’s a full rundown on everything coming in Overwatch 2 Season 1.

Six years on from the first game’s launch and three years since its reveal, Overwatch 2 is very much real and finally locked in for an early access release. As part of the highly-anticipated follow-up, the free-to-play title is now set to incorporate a proper seasonal model for the first time in series history.

This means new content is guaranteed to arrive at regular intervals with new heroes, maps, and of course, plenty of cosmetics all arrive with each passing season.

Kicking things off without wasting any time, Season 1 has already been revealed in full. So before we get to launch, here’s a complete breakdown of all there is to know about the first season in Overwatch 2.

Contents

Overwatch 2 Season 1: Release Date

Overwatch 2 Season 1 is set to kick off the very day the game launches in early access on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

As soon as players jump into the release build of the game, all relevant Season 1 content will be live right away including maps, heroes, and of course, the season’s Battle Pass.

This first season is expected to run for nine weeks in total, spanning October 4, 2022 to December 6, 2022.

What’s coming in Overwatch 2 Season 1?

Three new heroes arriving at launch

By the time Overwatch 2 releases in full later this year, it’ll mark a 930-day gap between new hero launches. The long wait will be rewarded with three new characters simultaneously, however, rather than just a singular addition.

Sojourn, Junker Queen, and a yet to be revealed Support hero are all slated to arrive at the very beginning of Season 1.

Many have already been hands-on with Sojourn through the initial Overwatch 2 Beta, while Junker Queen is set to debut ahead of launch in the second testing period from June 28.

As for the final new debut, details remain scarce, though fans think an early tease of the mysterious Support has already popped up in the latest trailer.

Six new maps & Push game mode

Also featuring in Season 1 alongside the Overwatch 2 launch are six new maps and a brand new game mode in Push.

Almost three years since its reveal, Push is finally making its full debut as a core game type in Season 1. As you would expect, a number of purpose-built maps are required for the unique objective, thus, we can nail down at least a handful of the upcoming layouts.

While it’s unclear at the time of writing exactly what to expect from all six maps on day one, below is a possible list of what may arrive based on recent trailers and the first Beta tests:

Circuit Royal (Escort)

Midtown (Hybrid)

Rio de Janeiro (Hybrid)

Colosseo (Push)

New Queen Street (Push)

Portugal (TBC)

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here once further details are locked in regarding the new maps in Overwatch 2’s first season.

New cosmetics & first Mythic skin

Launching as part of Season 1 is an assortment of new cosmetic items. While a few familiar items like sprays and voice lines are in the mix, a number of brand-new additions are also on the way.

Arguably the biggest new inclusion at the launch of Overwatch 2 is the first Mythic skin. Set at a rarity above Legendary, Mythics not only provide drastic alterations for select heroes, but they also offer a new form of customization unlike anything prior.

With Mythic skins, players can adjust key details to fine-tune their appearance. Be it alternate footwear or different hair colors, there’s plenty to tweak with these new cosmetics.

First ever Battle Pass

For the first time in Overwatch, Season 1 marks the arrival of a new Battle Pass system. Functioning just how you’d expect, players can earn a range of both free and premium rewards over the course of the season just by playing the game and progressing through the Battle Pass.

From new hero skins to weapon charms, emotes, sprays, and plenty more, there’s a wide variety of content available.

While specifics are yet to be finalized, an early look appears to outline a full 100-Tier Battle Pass in each season. To help boost your progress, specific Battle Pass Challenges will seemingly be available throughout the nine-week season.

So that’s all there is to know about Overwatch 2 Season 1. As it’s early days yet, be sure to check back over the coming weeks for further details as we get closer to launch.