Overwatch 2 third beta confirmed before October release

Blizzard Entertainment developers have confirmed that a third Overwatch 2 beta test will go live before the free-to-play experience launches in the fall.

The first Overwatch 2 trial ran from Thursday, April 26 through Tuesday, May 17, though only PC users were allowed to participate.

Fortunately, a second Overwatch PvP beta will be available for select PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S users on Tuesday, June 28.

Those who miss out on a chance to join the multiplayer fun later this month need not worry, though. Apparently, the crew at Blizzard will have at least one more trick up its sleeve before the sequel’s eagerly-anticipated launch.

Blizzard developers confirm a third Overwatch 2 beta

As spotted by Reddit user imsuchanerdsorry (via Florist Katogan), Overwatch content creator Potxeca recently conducted an interview with Game Director Aaron Keller and Principal Designer Geoff Goodman.

The developers reportedly told Potxeca that a third beta phase for Overwatch 2 will arrive prior to the game’s full October rollout.

At the time of writing, however, Blizzard has yet to make a formal announcement or share dates for the newly confirmed trial period.

While fans await news on Overwatch 2’s third beta, the testing phase slated for late June is now a little over a week away. Blizzard opened registration on June 16 via sign-ups on its website for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox users.

Junker Queen’s introduction to the roster of playable heroes counts among the second beta’s biggest additions. Notably, the studio unveiled this all-new tank hero during the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase last weekend.

Another playable map – Rio de Janeiro – will enter the mix alongside Junker Queen, as well. It’ll serve as one of the six maps that arrive with the free-to-play title at launch.