Overwatch 2 devs reveal new Mercy changes in upcoming second beta

The Overwatch 2 developers have confirmed some new changes to Mercy coming in the second beta that will give the support hero some new tricks up her sleeve.

Many heroes have been reworked for Overwatch 2 already with Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, Sombra and more receiving some huge tweaks for the sequel’s 5v5 gameplay with additional changes on the way.

As players took part in the first beta, the devs implemented some changes to supports after concerns that the healer heroes were not being as impactful as they could be.

One of those very changes made it so an advanced Mercy technique known as a ‘super jump’ was easier to perform and now the developers have confirmed they’re building on it for the second beta.

Mercy changes confirmed for second Overwatch 2 beta

During a Q&A with Twitch streamers SVB and ML7, Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman discussed Mercy and the super jump ability being switched up a little bit.

“The way it’s currently working in beta 2 is you no longer have to crouch cancel to launch into the air. Instead, you basically auto-launch if you reach your target all the way,” Goodman said, referring to the Guardian Angel ability.

According to the developer, you can still cancel the jump and Guardian Angel, but if you don’t do anything and hit the button, you will launch and perform a super jump.

However, Goodman admitted that this may not be the final time the ability is adjusted during the beta period, so depending on how it plays out, another rework could be in the cards.

In any case, more news about the second beta and even possible new heroes is expected to be revealed during a special event on June 16. Until then, let the speculation continue.