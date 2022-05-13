Overwatch 2 beta May 13 update adds new Mercy ability, buffs Soujourn: Patch notes

A new Overwatch 2 beta patch has landed on PC, bringing in a wild new ability for Mercy alongside some buffs to both Baptiste and Sojourn.

Like Dexerto previously reported, the Overwatch 2 devs have implemented a new feature that allows Mercy players to “super jump” without it being an advanced tech.

Now, if players cancel their Guardian Angel by pressing crouch, they will be launched high into the air. This should make them a lot more difficult to hit and allow for Mercy players to reach new heights.

The devs may be looking to improve upon this addition going forward, however, so don’t consider this the final version just yet.

Additionally, Baptiste’s Regenerative Burst is going to have a lot more instant healing with it now healing for 50 at the start and then 50 HP over time with critically low allies receiving double.

Finally, Sojourn is also being buffed railgun ammo being increased while her primary fire rate is going from 13 to 15 shots-per-second.

We will have to see how this patch ends up changing up gameplay and if it shifts up the Overwatch League meta in the process too.

Full patch notes:

HEROES

Mercy

Guardian Angel: Can now also be canceled by using the crouch key. If this key is used to cancel the ability, Mercy will be launched high into the air.

Dev Notes: This is an initial implementation of new functionality designed to give Mercy players more options in how they use Guardian Angel. Some Mercy players were already able to do similar boosts by using a somewhat complicated technique often referred to as ‘Super jump’. This new functionality will allow all players to more consistently perform similar boosts, while the original technique is still there and remains untouched.

In some ways this new cancel boost is even stronger than the original technique, since players are able to do this at any time rather than requiring them to be near their target. This is just an initial implementation and we’re eager to get feedback on how to improve it.

Baptiste

Regenerative Burst: Now heals for 50 instantly and 50 over time, instead of 100 over time. Additionally, the instant heal portion will be doubled on targets that are 50% or lower health (Please note that we are aware of an issue where this ability is not updated on the hero information screen.)

Regenerative Burst: no longer heals Baptiste for double

Dev Notes: This change helps reinforce Baptiste as a support hero that can save allies in clutch moments. This new functionality is intended to synergize with Immortality Field, allowing for faster recovery after saving his allies (or himself!) from imminent danger.

Sojourn

Railgun primary rate of fire increased from 13 to 15 shots-per-second

Railgun maximum ammo increased from 40 to 45

Dev Notes: Sojourn has been a little weak since her initial addition to the roster. While this change doesn’t seem huge, increasing her rate of fire increases her alternate fire charge rate and ultimate gain, as well as purely increasing her primary fire’s raw DPS.

Whenever a weapon’s rate of fire changes, it also changes how quickly the weapon will drain its magazine and run out of ammo. We’re increasing her ammo count to compensate for this.