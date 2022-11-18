Overwatch 2 adds controversial crossplay aim assist feature

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

The Overwatch 2 developer has decided to correct its mistake and return aim assist to crossplay lobbies with the latest patch.

Playing with friends on different systems, be it consoles like PlayStation and Xbox or PC, offers a host of complications and issues.

Console players often bemoan the fact that PC players in their games often lead to cheats and exploits infecting their lobbies, while PC players have long been frustrated by console players getting helped via the aim assist.

Aim assist has been controversial for quite some time, which is why Activision/Blizzard initially made the decision to remove it from crossplay matches in Overwatch 2. However, they are now backtracking on that decision.

Overwatch 2 adds aim assist to crossplay in latest patch

Many Overwatch 2 players were thrilled at the initial decision to not include aim assist in crossplay matches, but the tenor changed as the game launched and matches began.

Players found that lobbies with friends felt very disparate in terms of the gunplay and experiences, causing frustration. Hearing these player complaints, the latest patch on November 17 enabled aim assist “in all matches except Competitive.”

And, in explaining their decision to bring back aim assist in crossplay matches, the Overwatch developer seems to acknowledge these pain points.

Blizzard Aim assist returns to crossplay matches.

Blizzard says that, after launch, its internal data showed that in these crossplay groups console players were often “opting into a bad experience” in order to play with friends.

Now, aim assist is still only available to console players, and given the fact that crossplay is not possible in the ranked matches, it means that the integrity of the ladder should not be affected by this change.

However, for those players who are frustrated by aim assist even in normal queues, it seems they will have to deal with the “unfair advantage” console players get.