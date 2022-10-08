Overwatch 2 players stunned console’s controller aim assist can be secretly enabled on PC

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 players are debating if a secret setting is bleeding controller aim assist into the mouse and keyboard players on PC, making aiming feel “floaty.”

The long-awaited Overwatch 2 is finally here, and hardcore fans of the FPS series have been diving in and testing out the game’s new standard 5v5 mode as well as all the hero changes.

Along with gameplay and shop changes also come tons of new settings that players are tinkering with to get the best and most comfortable adjustments to their liking.

One player has come across a hidden setting that they believe could be messing with how the game plays for mouse and keyboard players.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 arrived on October 4.

Overwatch 2 aim assist setting could be messing with PC players

OW2 player AmonBull came across a setting within Controller settings that they believe is “bleeding” over into mouse and keyboard settings.

They said, “Controller settings are bleeding over into PC mouse input.” Amon then offered a solution by going into the Controls options, then Controller settings, then within Advanced to reduce the Aim Smoothing.

Amon claimed that doing this reduced the “floaty” feeling that they believed Overwatch 2 had.

One Overwatch fan who was questioning if this setting was indeed a real bug was convinced it’s real.

“I was super skeptical of people like Kephrii complaining about it but after testing this myself I’m almost 99% convinced this must be the bug. I think the controller aim smoothing adds a bunch of input lag on PC and setting to 0 disables it,” they said.

It seems like reducing the Aim Smoothing setting reduces the input lag and helps make aiming more similar to how Overwatch 1 felt.