 Leaker suggests Overwatch 2 release coming in early 2021 - Dexerto
Overwatch

Leaker suggests Overwatch 2 release coming in early 2021

Published: 18/Oct/2020 19:31

by Theo Salaun
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2

An Overwatch leaker has revealed that the Overwatch League and Blizzcon schedules for 2021 suggest a release of the Overwatch 2 beta or full game in February 2021.

The original Overwatch title came out in May 2016 and, over four years later, the game’s extensive fanbase has been eager to find out when the sequel might finally release. With expectations of better graphics, new heroes, maps, and even modes, an upgraded follow-up to the popular Blizzard title remains a highly anticipated mystery.

In November 2019, players of the Blizzard franchise received their first look at what’s on the horizon with a gameplay trailer that revealed a variety of new content. Now, with BlizzCon scheduled for February 2021 and recent speculation that the Overwatch League’s fourth season will return in April of the same year, a popular leaker is specifying exactly what that horizon may be.

Known as ‘Metro_OW’ on Twitter, Metro has been the source of OW2 leaks in the past and did correctly predict Ashe’s reveal in 2018. Given their track record and the surrounding context, this new leak engenders some confidence.

As Metro explains, the rumored OWL return being pushed back to April coincides with the BlizzCon date in February to suggest a reasonable expectation of, at the very least, an OW2 beta in early 2021.

With Blizzard popularly known to prioritize revealing content at their own events, fans can be sure to expect more information at the upcoming virtual company conference. With gameplay shown in 2019, the launch of a beta is certainly within the realm of possibility.

OW 2 code in Battle.net
Blizzard Entertainment
Fans have also noticed Battle.net files that indicate an OW2 beta is being worked on.

If a beta is released in late-February, then that means OW2 will be playable in some capacity before the return of the Overwatch League. It would be somewhat awkward for an entire season, which typically lasts about six months, to play on the original game despite an existent beta. 

That, therefore, grounds Metro’s expectations that the upcoming OWL season will be played on Overwatch 2 with a beta, if not the full game, releasing following BlizzCon. Theoretically, this timeline could give the beta about two months of play before an official launch just ahead of a new season of professional play.

FIFA

How to complete Matuidi OTW SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 18/Oct/2020 19:29

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team for Blaise Matuidi’s Ones to Watch special card, and we’ve got the requirements, in-game stats, solutions, cost, and everything else you need to unlock it.

With Ones to Watch being the active promo in FUT 21 right now, EA SPORTS have released another one for players to grab via SBC – Blaise Matuidi.

Matuidi made his move to the MLS and Inter Miami this offseason from Juventus along with Gonzalo Higuain, and the two international stars were pitted against each other by EA to see who the fans want to receive a OTW card.

Needless to say, the French midfielder beat out his Argentinian teammate and now has his first special card in the new title. All of the details for completing his new squad building challenge can be found below.

Blaise Matuidi OTW in-game stats

Matuidi OTW SBC FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for Matuidi’s OTW SBC card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.

Since Matuidi hasn’t received any special cards this year, his OTW is identical to his 83-rated base card. As far as pure defensive midfielders go, the World Cup winner boasts all the necessary stats in Defending and Physicality, along with decent-enough Pace, Passing and Dribbling to survive in the midfield.

The only negatives are ones that have always plagued his cards: it only has a two-star weak foot and skill moves, which is why higher-skilled players have always avoided his items.

Blaise Matuidi OTW SBC requirements, solutions, cost

The good news is that unlocking this card via the SBC is actually incredibly cheap; FIFA database site FUTBIN estimates it cost between 16,000 and 18,000 coins on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s only one squad you need to submit, and the requirements for it are not complicated at all:

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Here are some of the cheapest solutions for this challenge – without requiring any position-change cards or loyalty.

Matuidi's OTW SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Matuidi OTW SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Matuidi OTW SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Another cheap solution for Matuidi’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.

Is this SBC worth it?

Whether or not you should do this SBC and get this card is entirely based on if he fits in your squad. As mentioned above, for now, the OTW’s stats are identical to Matuidi’s regular gold card, so you’d be spending way more for an item that’s between 2,000 and 3,000 coins.

That said, if the French star begins to tear up the MLS for Inter Miami, or picks up a cheeky In-Form during an international break for France, his live item would upgrade to become even better, at which point you’d start seeing the value of doing this challenge.

Either way, you have only until Wednesday, October 21 to do the SBC before it expires for good.