Leaker suggests Overwatch 2 release coming in early 2021 - Dexerto

An Overwatch leaker has revealed that the Overwatch League and Blizzcon schedules for 2021 suggest a release of the Overwatch 2 beta or full game in February 2021.

The original Overwatch title came out in May 2016 and, over four years later, the game’s extensive fanbase has been eager to find out when the sequel might finally release. With expectations of better graphics, new heroes, maps, and even modes, an upgraded follow-up to the popular Blizzard title remains a highly anticipated mystery.

In November 2019, players of the Blizzard franchise received their first look at what’s on the horizon with a gameplay trailer that revealed a variety of new content. Now, with BlizzCon scheduled for February 2021 and recent speculation that the Overwatch League’s fourth season will return in April of the same year, a popular leaker is specifying exactly what that horizon may be.

Known as ‘Metro_OW’ on Twitter, Metro has been the source of OW2 leaks in the past and did correctly predict Ashe’s reveal in 2018. Given their track record and the surrounding context, this new leak engenders some confidence.

Overwatch 2 release news! 🤠 Rumors of the next OWL season being delayed until April to make sure they can launch with OW2 suggest that the expected beta or even full release of the game around Blizzcon in February 2021 is very likely! — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 18, 2020

As Metro explains, the rumored OWL return being pushed back to April coincides with the BlizzCon date in February to suggest a reasonable expectation of, at the very least, an OW2 beta in early 2021.

With Blizzard popularly known to prioritize revealing content at their own events, fans can be sure to expect more information at the upcoming virtual company conference. With gameplay shown in 2019, the launch of a beta is certainly within the realm of possibility.

If a beta is released in late-February, then that means OW2 will be playable in some capacity before the return of the Overwatch League. It would be somewhat awkward for an entire season, which typically lasts about six months, to play on the original game despite an existent beta.

That, therefore, grounds Metro’s expectations that the upcoming OWL season will be played on Overwatch 2 with a beta, if not the full game, releasing following BlizzCon. Theoretically, this timeline could give the beta about two months of play before an official launch just ahead of a new season of professional play.