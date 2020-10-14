 Overwatch League reportedly proposing major 2021 format changes to teams - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch League reportedly proposing major 2021 format changes to teams

Published: 14/Oct/2020 19:00

by Michael Gwilliam
Washington Justice OWL Homestand event
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch League

A new report is claiming that the Overwatch League is proposing some massive changes to the 2021 season that would once again split teams into two regions and even add Contenders teams to tournaments in Asia.

According to sources who spoke with GGRecon, the league is considering moving the beginning of season 4 to April and would run until September.

The new changes would see the five Asian teams remain in their region, with New York and London returning to the West. However, to compensate, three teams from Contenders in Asia would be joining to participate in tournaments.

Sources allegedly told GGRecon that the three Contenders teams in the tournaments would be made up of one from Korea, one from China, and one wild card team.

Seoul Dynasty play online
Blizzard Entertainment
OWL teams traveled to Korea for Grand Finals weekend.

During Season 3, the league deviated from its traditional sports-inspired season format with the onset of the global health crisis and introduced monthly tournaments.

GGRecon reports that there would be three region-specific tournaments once again, with the exception of a mid-season tournament which would feature teams from both regions.

Additionally, and predictably, the season’s overall playoffs would also feature teams from both.

JJOnak speaks with Goldenboy
Robert Paul/Blizzard Entertainment
LANs may not be possible with an audience in North America.

As for LANs, the sources claim the league intends to have LAN competition for the North American division without an audience. Things may change in Asia, however, where audiences may be allowed depending on how the global health issues develop.

Of course, a return to online play is always a possibility as the future is uncertain.

It should also be noted that these alleged format changes are still subject to change, as GGRecon’s source emphasized.

Moth leads the Shock in OWL Grand Finals
Blizzard Entertainment
The Shock became back-to-back OWL Champions.

The possible inclusion of Contenders teams into Asian tournaments should be one to watch out for. Franchise owners may not look too favorably at the possibility of Tier 2 talent beating their expensive rosters.

Nonetheless, it’s looking like some massive changes could be in the works for season 4, especially with that potential April season start with Overwatch 2 still in development.

