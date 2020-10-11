 Overwatch 2 beta rumors sparked by Battle.net game files - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch 2 beta rumors sparked by Battle.net game files

Published: 11/Oct/2020 20:58

by Bill Cooney
Overwatch 2 speculation
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2

Blizzard hasn’t said a word about Overwatch 2 since its big debut at BlizzCon 2019, but a new Battle.net launcher update could be a sign that something is about to happen.

The upcoming sequel seems like it was all a dream at this point for many Overwatch fans, with no word or news given by developers, and nothing more than the brief preview from last year to give us any indication that it actually exists, at all.

Despite Jeff going into full lockdown mode, one clue that things are still chugging away behind the scenes has popped up in the Battle.net launcher.

It’s not new hero models or anything as juicy as that, unfortunately. Instead, it’s just the name of some CDN files reading ‘prov2,’ a designation we haven’t seen before, which people think is in reference to Overwatch 2. CDN stands for “content distribution network,” and they’re used by publishers to pre-allocate game data so players can download patches and updates quickly from the nearest available server.

OW 2 code in Battle.netIt’s speculated ‘prov2’ has something to do with Overwatch 2.

Some enthusiastic Overwatch fans out there have already hypothesized this could be a sign that playtesting is getting underway, and some kind of beta might be coming up next.

Of course, Blizzard has not indicated in any way whatsoever that an Overwatch 2 beta will be coming soon, or that we’ll even get one at all before the full release. So, it might be best to take any speculation on this with a grain of salt.

Others suggested that this CDN update could indicate Blizzard is now shipping a version of the game to start the localization process, and could be sending parts out in order to record voice acting in a bunch of different languages.

At this point, we can’t really say what exactly this new Battle.net update actually means for Overwatch 2, but it certainly seems to indicate something is going down. What else could a file named ‘ov2’ in the Blizzard launcher be referencing?

We were expecting and hoping to see the sequel come out in time for the 2020 holiday season, but with complete radio silence from Jeff and the gang, our optimism has definitely dwindled. Still, this latest shred of an update – even though it isn’t much – is the best sign we’ve seen in months that Overwatch 2 will actually be here eventually.

Cosplay

Genshin Impact cosplayer casts spells as flawless Lisa

Published: 11/Oct/2020 18:00 Updated: 11/Oct/2020 18:01

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer OfficialRinnieR next to Lisa from Genshin IMpact
miHoYo / Twitter: OfficialRinnieR

Genshin Impact

An incredibly talented cosplayer has gone viral after she recreated Genshin Impact character Lisa’s outfit to an extraordinary degree of detail, looking every bit the part of the sultry witch.

Free-to-play gacha game Genshin Impact has proven to be yet another breakout hit of 2020. It’s similarity to the huge hit Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild drew people in, but it’s collectible character mechanic and fascinating story allowed it to stand on its own two feet.

Since its September 28 release the game has been downloaded over 17 million times, and some people have even spent thousands on trying to secure their favorite character via the gacha based ‘wish’ process.

Each character has their own interesting aesthetic, but among the most stunning is Lisa, Librarian of the Knights of Favonius, and a witch. She has a rather flirtatious personality which has made Genshin players fall head over heels for her and her stunningly magic aesthetic.

Genshin Impact cast of characters
miHoYo
Genshin Impact features a vibrant and loveable cast of characters.

Cosplayer OfficialRinnieR was keen to recreate Lisa’s amazing outfit, and within only two weeks of the game’s launch she managed to pull together an insanely accurate costume, each and every detail taken into consideration.

The bodice is gorgeous, a deep royal purple that flare out into hanging pieces that form a skirt-like shape. The purple is contrasted with the white gold trim that follows the shape of the fabric, as well as forming metallic embellishments that look exactly like the original.

She wears black heels, and sheer thigh-high stockings with a lace trim that accentuates that witchy feeling, whilst keeping in with her unique personality.

Her blonde hair is styled in loose waves that cascade down the side of her arm, highlighted by the gold trim, looking practically as if she is glowing.

Her hat tops off the look, an oversized purple witch style hat that has a purple flower embellishment, and she’s even hung a tiny lantern off the tip to add to Lisa’s gorgeous aesthetic.

This look couldn’t have been more stunningly accurate, and Twitter seemed to agree, with OfficialRinnieR’s post having garnered nearly 25,000 likes in under 18 hours. A fantastic result for a fantastic Genshin Impact cosplay.

