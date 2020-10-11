Overwatch 2 beta rumors sparked by Battle.net game files - Dexerto

Blizzard hasn’t said a word about Overwatch 2 since its big debut at BlizzCon 2019, but a new Battle.net launcher update could be a sign that something is about to happen.

The upcoming sequel seems like it was all a dream at this point for many Overwatch fans, with no word or news given by developers, and nothing more than the brief preview from last year to give us any indication that it actually exists, at all.

Advertisement

Despite Jeff going into full lockdown mode, one clue that things are still chugging away behind the scenes has popped up in the Battle.net launcher.

It’s not new hero models or anything as juicy as that, unfortunately. Instead, it’s just the name of some CDN files reading ‘prov2,’ a designation we haven’t seen before, which people think is in reference to Overwatch 2. CDN stands for “content distribution network,” and they’re used by publishers to pre-allocate game data so players can download patches and updates quickly from the nearest available server.

Advertisement

Some enthusiastic Overwatch fans out there have already hypothesized this could be a sign that playtesting is getting underway, and some kind of beta might be coming up next.

Of course, Blizzard has not indicated in any way whatsoever that an Overwatch 2 beta will be coming soon, or that we’ll even get one at all before the full release. So, it might be best to take any speculation on this with a grain of salt.

Others suggested that this CDN update could indicate Blizzard is now shipping a version of the game to start the localization process, and could be sending parts out in order to record voice acting in a bunch of different languages.

Advertisement

At this point, we can’t really say what exactly this new Battle.net update actually means for Overwatch 2, but it certainly seems to indicate something is going down. What else could a file named ‘ov2’ in the Blizzard launcher be referencing?

We were expecting and hoping to see the sequel come out in time for the 2020 holiday season, but with complete radio silence from Jeff and the gang, our optimism has definitely dwindled. Still, this latest shred of an update – even though it isn’t much – is the best sign we’ve seen in months that Overwatch 2 will actually be here eventually.