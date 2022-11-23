Overwatch 2 dev impressed with mod giving Kiriko an Akira-style bike ultimate

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

A skilled Overwatch 2 modder equipped Kiriko with a new Ultimate ability that unlocks access to an almost Akira-inspired bike.

A Support hero bearing ninja and healing abilities, Kiriko joined the Overwatch roster with the launch of Overwatch 2.

She comes equipped with an Ultimate Ability like every other hero in the Blizzard-created universe. Kiriko’s ultimate is quite unique, however, as it allows her to summon a fox spirit that provides the attack speed and cooldowns of nearby allies.

The creative bunch that they are, some fans have thought deeply about how an alternative ultimate would manifest for the Support character.

Article continues after ad

Fan-made Overwatch 2 mod gives Kiriko a cool red bike

PC modder and Reddit user Rarithlynx has equipped Kiriko with a bright red motorcycle, one that seems to have borrowed some of its style from Akira.

The bike isn’t something the character can ride around on freely, however. Instead, the Redditor attached the new set of wheels to Kiriko’s Ultimate Ability.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As opposed to summoning a fox spirit, the mod allows the hero to conjure a motorcycle out of thin air, which can then be used to mow down enemies. Footage of the mod features in the video linked below:

Presumably, the inspiration for Kiriko’s modded bike ultimate stems from one of her Overwatch 2 voice lines, specifically “wait until you see me on my bike.”

Article continues after ad

The mod even got the attention of Senior Writer and Narrative Designer Justin Groot, who “didn’t expect this line to create this much chaos but I can’t complain.”

The bike in question has yet to appear in-game, but the mod above isn’t a bad guess. And based on player responses in the Reddit thread, the only addition that could improve the fan-made creation is an “Akira slide.”

Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.