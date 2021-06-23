How to get Overwatch’s Deadlock Rebels first chapter for free

As part of Overwatch’s new Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge event, Blizzard are giving players free access to the first chapter of the novel that it’s inspired by, Deadlock Rebels.

Overwatch fans love a good deep dive into the colorful histories of their favorite characters, and Deadlock Gang leader, Ashe, has quite the wild past.

As part of Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, the mini-event dedicated to the gunslinging rebel, players will be able to access the first chapter of the novel that inspires it for free. Entitled Deadlock Rebels and penned by Lyndsay Ely, the novel delves deep into the story of the fan favorite DPS.

So, are you looking to get to know Ashe a little bit better? Then this additional event feature is perfect for you!

To celebrate Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge players will be able to access the first chapter of Deadlock Rebels for free. Yes, you read that right, $0 involved.

How to get Overwatch Deadlock Rebels Chapter 1 for free

In order to get the first chapter of the book for free, you need to:

Go to the official Overwatch website. Select the ‘Media’ tab. Scroll down to the ‘Comics & Short Stories’ section, where you’ll find Deadlock Rebels. Click the book, and enjoy your free chapter!

It appears that the chapter will be available even after the event’s conclusion, so if you’re pretty busy don’t worry! You’ll still be able to absorb all of that Overwatch lore for free.

If you’ve already had a glance at the first chapter and are looking for more, the book can be currently be purchased on Amazon for $10 (£7.76.)

Rebels join an ever-growing library of other Overwatch novels revolving around some of our favorite heroes. A bite-size way to get into the lore, the books are designed for both adults and children alike.

So, if you’re looking to jump on the Overwatch rodeo and delve deep into the past, make sure to check out Rebels and the title’s other installments.