Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge coming to Overwatch: start date, new skin, more

A new limited-time event for Ashe called the Deadlock Challenge has just been announced, and we won’t have to wait long to get a look at a fresh skin for Overwatch’s favorite riflewoman.

Ashe has steadily become a fan favorite and a reliable DPS pick since her introduction at BlizzCon 2018, and she’s gotten plenty of attention from Blizzard since then as well.

For starters, she got a full-on animated cinematic that was introduced on the main Overwatch stage of BlizzCon by big poppa Jeff, an honor not many heroes have had. Now she’s set for her second limited-time event “Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge.”

Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge start & end dates

According to Blizzard’s announcement on June 20, the Deadlock Challenge mini-event will get started on Tuesday, June 22, just a couple of days after the cryptic teaser trailer was dropped.

In the trailer, we see a silhouette of what definitely looks like a brand-new Ashe skin based on the hat, but we can’t really tell much more than that.

We’d guess, based on the name of the challenge itself, that Ashe’s new skin will probably be similar to McCree’s Deadlock look, seeing as how they were both members of the gang, and probably both dressed the part as well. McCree’s skin is a younger version of the gunslinger, so we could be in store for a younger version of Ashe for this one.

Like most other limited time events, Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge will run for just under two weeks ending on July 5, so if you want to unlock the new skin and cosmetics, whatever they are, be sure to do whatever you need to do before then.

My house, my rules. Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge begins June 22. pic.twitter.com/fEo272mzUF — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 20, 2021

What will you need to accomplish to unlock this new content? If we were a betting site, we’d put money on players having to win nine games over the course of the event, just like literally every single other limited-time challenge that’s come our way.

Of course, there’s a chance Overwatch could go with another system like stars, or increase the wins required, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

So, practice those mid-air Dynamite shots, coordinate with B.O.B. to make sure you don’t send him flying off the edge, and we’ll see you when Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge kicks off in Overwatch on June 22.