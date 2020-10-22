 Overwatch Oct 22 update changes health for multiple heroes: patch notes - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch Oct 22 update changes health for multiple heroes: patch notes

Published: 22/Oct/2020 19:30 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 19:38

by Michael Gwilliam
Widowmaker looks on in disgust
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

A new Overwatch patch has hit the Experimental Card on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch, and with it come some huge changes to hero health across the board.

The radical update sees multiple heroes get their health pools revamped in the form of base health and shields.

As Overwatch Community Manager Josh Nash notes, “Historically, we’ve always adjusted health and shield values in increments of 50 for ease of understanding how many hits a hero could take. After years of balance updates and fine tuning, we want to try getting a bit more granular with this approach.”

McCree is the big winner this patch, with an extra 25 HP for some added survivability. Plus, his reload speed is getting a slight increase.

McCree Halloween skin
Blizzard Entertainment
McCree is the biggest winner this patch.

Brigitte and Symmetra are winners too, as their base health and shields are going up by 25 HP.

However, Widowmaker sees her health drop from 200 to 175 HP. This makes her the second weakest standard-form hero in the game HP-wise, behind Tracer, who has 150.

Additionally, Baptiste and Mei are getting some nice buffs. Now, when going into Cryo-Freeze, Mei’s ammo will be refilled by 15 per second. Her Ice Wall cooldown is also lowered by a second.

Mei is happy at her lab
Blizzard Entertainment
Mei has been buffed nicely.

Meanwhile, Baptiste is getting buffed with his primary fire recovery time reduced from 0.45 to 0.38 seconds. His healing is also upped from 50 to 60. However, the damage he does has been decreased from 25 to 24.

As always with the Experimental card, not all of these changes may go through, but they’re major reworks that show us how the devs are reshaping the game ahead of Overwatch 2.

Full patch notes:

EXPERIMENTAL MODE

The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance changes. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.

HERO UPDATES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)

Baptiste

Biotic Launcher

  • (Primary Fire) Recovery time reduced from 0.45 to 0.38 seconds
  • (Primary Fire) Damage reduced from 25 to 24
  • (Secondary Fire) Recovery increased from 0.8 to 0.9 seconds
  • (Secondary Fire) Healing increased from 50 to 60

Amplification Matrix

  • Width increased from 5 to 9 meters

Developer Comments: We’re trying out some adjustments to Baptiste’s Biotic Launcher firing cadence that will make dealing damage quicker and landing a healing grenade more impactful. His Amplification Matrix was sometimes difficult to utilize for his allies without gathering very closely together so we’ve made it much wider.

Brigitte

General

  • Base health increased from 150 to 175

McCree

General

  • Base health increased from 200 to 225

Peacekeeper

  • (General) Reload time reduced from 1.5 to 1.2 seconds

Mei

Cryo-Freeze

  • Now restores 15 ammo per second

Ice Wall

  • Cooldown lowered from 13 to 12 seconds

Developer Comments: Since we previously made Mei’s primary fire relatively more expensive, she spends more time out of ammo and this was particularly noticeable when unable to reload while in Cryo-Freeze. To help smooth out this gameplay she now regains some ammo during Cryo-Freeze.

Symmetra

General

  • Base shields increased from 100 to 125

Widowmaker

General

  • Base health reduced from 200 to 175

Developer Comments: We’re experimenting with some max health adjustments in 25 HP increments to allow for more fine tuning of heroes’ power. Until now this was done in 50 HP increments to help simplify the understanding how many hits an enemy hero could withstand.

Pokemon

Pokemon players furious over Crown Tundra’s “confusing” release time

Published: 22/Oct/2020 19:10 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 19:22

by Brent Koepp
angry NPC in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield is set to get its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, on October 22. However, players have become outraged over the expansion’s muddled release time.

For Pokemon’s eighth generation release, Sword & Shield, Game Freak opted out of a third game in favor of an Expansion Pass. And on October 22, the Nintendo Switch title is set to get its second DLC, The Crown Tundra.

Or at least, it was supposed to. However, the new content won’t be coming out on that day for many Trainers around the world. Fans have become outraged over the add-on’s confusing release schedule.

pokemon the crown tundra promo image
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Crown Tundra DLC was announced as coming out on October 22, but it’s complicated.

Pokemon Crown Tundra release time sparks anger

In September, The Pokemon Company finally gave the Sword & Shield DLC a firm release date after months of anticipation. The expansion was marketed as releasing on October 22 in a reveal trailer that showed off new footage.

However as the Crown Tundra’s launch drew near, confusion began to spread among players who weren’t exactly sure when new content would go live on the Switch. As the 22nd finally rolled around, fans of the series took to social media to voice their frustration.

Trainers hit out Nintendo’s lack of a clear release schedule, such as one user who exclaimed, “Wish Nintendo would at least give people an exact release time. It can’t be that hard to do.” Another fan agreed and tweeted, “Could Game Freak/TPC be any more unclear with when the Crown Tundra is coming? Seriously? How hard is it to just… Give a time of release?”

angry pokemon tweets
Twitter
Pokemon players were confused by the DLC’s release time.

At the time of writing, Nintendo still has not given a release time officially. However based on when the Home app is going down for maintenance, it is now believed that the DLC will drop at 9PM PST on the 22nd, and 12:00PM EST / 05:00 BST the next day. That means over half of the world won’t get it until the 23rd.

This, of course, did not sit well with many in the Pokemon community. “Don’t know why you told us the crown tundra would be out on the 22, when in reality its going to be the 23rd. So why kick us in the d**k like that,” one person said. Another Twitter user echoed a similar frustration, exclaiming, “oh f**k off i have to wait another day for crown tundra.”

angry pokemon tweets
Twitter
Some fans were angry over the DLC releasing on October 23 instead of the promised 22nd.

It wasn’t just fans that were confused by the DLC’s release schedule, even media outlets were left  in the dark by Nintendo’s lack of clarity on the content’s launch time. Joe Merrick of popular Pokemon outlet Serebii addressed the confusion in a tweet on October 22.

In comparison, the Isle of Armor made its debut early in the morning on its scheduled release date – making the Crown Tundra’s launch all the more baffling.

Anger and confusion aside, it appears most of the world will finally get their hands on the Sword & Shield expansion on October 23, which was not the date that the company has been promoting.