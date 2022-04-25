How to earn Overwatch 2 beta access with Twitch Drops

The Overwatch 2 beta is officially here, and Blizzard has announced how players can earn their spot to test out the highly anticipated sequel. Here’s how you can gain access to the Overwatch 2 beta, all by watching Twitch.

Things finally kick off for the Overwatch 2 beta on Tuesday, April 26. After years of waiting, a select few will be able to hop into one of the most anticipated Blizzard games in years.

But what about everyone who didn’t get early access? The good news is, they’ll be able to hop in starting April 27 by doing nothing more than watching their favorite streamers play the beta on Twitch.

How to get Overwatch 2 beta access through Twitch drops

A day before the beta officially kicked off, Blizzard announced that players who watched four (4) hours of OW2 streams would be given access starting on April 27.

This means the first day of the beta is still exclusive to those who got early access, but everyone else won’t have to wait too long for their turn.

To participate in the beta through Twitch drops, first and foremost you’ll need to own a copy of Overwatch already. Next, you’ll want to make sure your Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked.

Let's break it down!#Overwatch2 PVP Beta

📆 April 26 @ 11am PT

✉️ Invites sent to select participants

🕚 Beta roll out begins 📆 April 27 @ 11am PT

🎉 OW Beta Bash Livestream

💜 Earn Beta Access via Twitch Drops 👀 Learn more https://t.co/cajndrTlmE pic.twitter.com/KSDFnHOeCX — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 25, 2022

Once that’s taken care of all you’ll need to do is watch at least four hours of Overwatch 2 streams during the Beta Bash livestream on April 27. Upon hitting the four-hour mark, you’ll get a notification about your beta access.

That’s all there is to it! So, if you’ve been waiting to get your shot at Overwatch 2 but were disappointed about not receiving access, don’t worry, as you won’t have to wait too much longer.