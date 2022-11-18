How to claim free Overwatch 2 Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko highlight intros

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 is giving away free Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kirikon highlight intros for the new heroes. Let’s get into how to claim the prizes.

Overwatch 2‘s release has successfully breathed new life into Blizzard’s FPS franchise.

The sequel brought tons of new changes including a switch to 5 vs 5 play, new maps, cosmetics, and new heroes to boot.

To celebrate the popularity of the new heroes in Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, Blizzard has announced they are giving away a free highlight intro to OW2 players. Let’s get into how to claim the free prize.

Blizzard Entertainment Kiriko debuted in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 free Sojourn highlight intro: How to claim

In order to claim the free Sojourn “Optics” highlight intro, Overwatch 2 players must log into the game between November 17, 11:00 am PST to November 21, 11:00 am PST.

Overwatch 2 free Junker Queen highlight intro: How to claim

To claim the free “Five Fingers” Junker Queen intro Overwatch 2 players much log in from November 21, 11:00 am PST to November 26, 11:00 am PST.

Overwatch 2 free Kiriko highlight intro: How to claim

In order to claim the free “On The Wind” intro Overwatch 2 players much log in from November 26, 11:00 am PST to November 30, 11:00 am PST.

By merely logging into Overwatch 2 each week until the end of November, OW2 players will earn themselves some nice free rewards for the new heroes that have been dominating the meta since launch.