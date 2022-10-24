Blizzard unveils Overwatch 2 Executioner Junker Queen skin & new Junkenstein’s Revenge mode

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Blizzard has revealed a first look at the new Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride game mode as well as skins coming out for the Halloween event.

Halloween Terror has always been one of the top Overwatch events with numerous skins featuring the game’s heroes dressed up in creepy attire paying homage to spooky tales.

Overwatch 2’s first Halloween event will be a sequel to the original game’s iconic Junkenstein’s Revenge in the form of Wrath of the Bride and players got their first look in a preview.

In addition to the new mode, an assortment of skins have been added including ones for new heroes Kiriko and The Junker Queen.

Overwatch 2 Halloween event details revealed

In addition to the original Junkenstein’s Revenge coming back, its sequel will be placing heroes inside of the castle to do battle with Sombra in her famous ‘bride’ skin.

“Return to Adlersbrunn alongside four fresh faces to experience an all-new story as the Bride of Junkenstein seeks vengeance upon those responsible for the death of her creator,” Blizzard explained in a blog post.

Footage from the new mode shows Kiriko doing battle against a Werewolf Winston, so it seems like he will be one of the new bosses in this story.

The two big new skins this year seem to be Witch Kiriko and the Executioner Junker Queen, which has some fans very excited.

Expect to see some Battle Pass rewards and challenges tied to the Halloween event, but be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest on Overwatch 2.