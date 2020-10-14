 Overwatch devs make Elon Musk's dreams come true by buffing Torbjorn - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch devs make Elon Musk’s dreams come true by buffing Torbjorn

Published: 14/Oct/2020 3:20 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 3:21

by Michael Gwilliam
UPDATE (October 13, 7PM PT): Mere hours after Elon Musk confirmed that his Overwatch main was Torbjorn, the Overwatch developers released a video showcasing a newly buffed version of the Damage hero, per his request.

Elon Musk asked for a buff to Torb’s turret and that’s exactly what he got. In the same day that his main hero was made public, the Overwatch team fulfilled his requests and gave Torb one of his biggest buffs to date in a hilarious bite-sized clip.

The video shows Torb’s deployable turrets soaring off the ground. Three of them remained floating in the sky all at once, blasting down any foe that dared to step out on the moon.

It’s no secret that tech billionaire Elon Musk plays video games, but on October 13, he shocked the internet when he revealed his Overwatch main and how he would buff the hero.

After making a rather random tweet about the “The Illuminaughty” – a clever play on words, YouTuber twomad asked the 49-year-old if he mains Torbjorn in Overwatch.

Regardless of how the weird topic got started, Elon replied saying “um… yes” confirming he does in fact play Blizzard’s hero-based FPS and mains the Swedish engineer.

The unlikely response earned Musk a whopping 26,000 likes. For much of Overwatch’s lifespan, Torb was considered a bit of a joke or throw pick who offered very little benefit on attack.

However, after a major rework, the DPS has grown increasingly stronger and is actually one of the most viable heroes in the game at all levels right now.

Sadly, Musk didn’t state how long he had been playing Overwatch or Torbjorn for that matter, so it’s possible that he had only played when the hero wasn’t as good or only after the big rework happened.

Even the official Overwatch Twitter account decided to get in on the fun and replied to Musk with a picture of a giant Torbjorn turret on Mars.

“We’ve been thinking about this for a while,” they captioned the humorous picture. “Call us.”

Furthermore, Musk went on to explain how he would buff Torbjorn and the ideas were interesting to say the least. “Please buff Torb’s turret!” he exclaimed. “Or maybe 2 weak turrets to allow more strategic degrees of freedom.”

It was certainly an interesting reply and a sign that we could be looking at one of the most ambitious crossovers in history if Overwatch takes Elon up on his idea.

Though it’s unlikely that we’ll see Musk’s ideas make it to the game, but there’s always the Experimental Mode, so it’s possible Elon could end up getting his wish.

Who knows – maybe next time you’re in a game and a player won’t swap off Torb, it may be Elon Musk of all people.

