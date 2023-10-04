Overwatch 2 meets Diablo 4 in Season 7 Halloween Terror mode: Trials of Sanctuary explained

Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 are crossing over with the new limited-time Trials of Sanctuary game mode. Forcing our favorite heroes to fend off demons from the Burning Hells, players have an all-new co-op challenge to tackle in this year’s Halloween Terror event during Season 7.

Like clockwork, another year brings us another spooky season celebration in Overwatch 2. One of the most popular themed events on the calendar, Halloween Terror is back for another round this year, coinciding with Season 7.

While the usual batch of chilling cosmetics and familiarly frightening game modes are all here once again, the 2023 iteration also brings something new. This time around, players can jump into Blizzard’s latest crossover as the hellish realms of Diablo 4 invade Overwatch 2.

The Trials of Sanctuary limited-time mode is sure to heat things up so before you jump in and get overwhelmed, here’s the full rundown on this special Diablo 4 x Overwatch 2 crossover.

Blizzard Teams will need to stick together to fend off waves of demonic foes in this limited-time mode.

Overwatch 2’s Trials of Sanctuary game mode explained

Launching as part of this year’s Halloween Terror event in Overwatch 2 comes the Trials of Sanctuary game mode. Here, players pick from six heroes, all themed around classes and character types in Diablo 4, in order to fend off waves of demon-esque foes.

The heroes (classes) available in Trials of Sanctuary are as follows:

Demon Hunter Sombra

Barbarian Zarya

Night Raven Illari

Cleric Lifeweaver

Imperious Reinhardt

Inarius Pharah

Much like Junkenstein’s Revenge, your goal here is to survive an increasingly difficult series of AI-led enemies. What begins as standard demonic foes will soon ramp into challenging boss battles, with other iconic heroes taking on the roles of infamous Diablo villains.

From Azmodan Wrecking Ball to Butcher Roadhog, and even Lilith Moira, there’s plenty to be fearful of as you fight through the Trials of Sanctuary.

Blizzard Roadhog is set to give us his best Butcher cosplay.

Any new rewards or exclusive goodies associated with the mode are still under wraps for now, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated here over the coming days as Halloween takes over Overwatch 2.