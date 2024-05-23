Dafran quits ‘real job’ after realizing how much easier streaming is

Former Overwatch League pro Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca has quit his ‘real job’ after just two weeks because of how much “harder” it was than streaming.

The debate about whether ‘real’ jobs are harder than streaming on Twitch has been a contentious one. Back in February, Hasan and Asmongold came under fire for arguing that being a streamer came with certain difficulties not present in other professions.

Since then, the discussion has died down a bit… but on May 21, Twitch star Dafran revealed that he couldn’t last a fortnight at a construction gig where he worked 37 hours a week.

“I quit my job. I lasted 2 weeks. Working 37 hours a week job is WAY harder than streaming. I am glad I tried it. Now I can appreciate how good I have it streaming,” Francesca revealed.

Two weeks prior, the 30-year-old Danish streamer celebrated one of his first days on the job with a picture showing him decked out in construction attire standing in front of a pile of wooden pallets. He also revealed he would be using a truck certificate he had achieved.

Francesca has had quite a history of working odd jobs during streaming breaks. Prior to the construction work, Dafran was doing food delivery while working on getting a forklift license.

In 2020, Dafran baffled fans when he announced that he would be quitting streaming to become a farmer and was going to school to learn how to work the land.

Instead of staying in school for four years, however, he quit to begin doing unpaid work for an experienced farmer in order to “learn the basics,” and soon thereafter bought his own farm.

However, Dafran’s farming career didn’t take off, and despite trying his hand at other gigs over the years, it’s pretty clear that the Dane is content with just being a streamer.

“I will stream until I can’t anymore,” he said after quitting his latest venture.

Dafran isn’t the only streamer to try working a ‘real job’ only to find out how hard it truly is. Earlier in 2024, Emiru and ExtraEmily streamed themselves working at a sandwich shop, only to complain that their feet hurt from standing for too long.

