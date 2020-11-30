 Creepy Overwatch skin idea would be D.Va’s scariest cosmetic yet - Dexerto
Overwatch

Creepy Overwatch skin idea would be D.Va’s scariest cosmetic yet

Published: 30/Nov/2020 21:03

by Bill Cooney
D.Va Baba Yaga Geralt
Blizzard Entertainment

An Overwatch fan has come up with a new skin for D.Va that would actually make her MEKA into a nightmare-inducing monster straight out of a fairy tale.

D.Va is, rightly so, one of the most popular heroes in Overwatch, and could be considered the face of the franchise, if Tracer hadn’t already locked that spot up.

Even though she just got two new skins for the 2020 All-Stars and Halloween Terror events, this obviously wasn’t enough for cosmetic-starved D.Va fans.

To keep things moving right along, artist Jouste has come up with a cosmetic based on Baba Yaga, a witch from Slavic folklore who lives in a hut that walks around on chicken legs.

Baba Yaga hut“Mom, can you come pick us up now? The cabin is walking around.”

As you would expect, in lieu of a cabin in the woods, D.Va only has her Mech, and chicken legs actually look extremely natural on it, since they both bend the same way.

Similar to her Halloween skin, it’s also become a house as well, but instead of a spooky haunted Korean temple, it looks more like the residence of an evil babushka, complete with a beak coming out of the front door.

Hana herself is sporting your classic pointed witchy hat with twigs, feathers, and frizzled hair to really sell the whole “living alone in the middle of nowhere” look.

Finally, even her Bunny Blaster sidearm has been made over, and now sports an adorable little frog holding on to the bottom who has a great front-row seat to watch D.Va frag out.

DVa Baba Yaga
@jouste/Twitter
Imagine just walking through Eichenwalde forest and suddenly a chicken-legged MEKA bursts out of the trees.

We don’t know which heroes will be getting Winter Wonderland skins for the next Overwatch seasonal event up on the calendar, but we wouldn’t mind it at all if Blizzard continued to bribe us all by giving D.Va another new skin to try and unlock.

Winter Wonderland usually gets going around the first or second week of December, but stick with Dexerto to find out the exact dates as soon as they’re announced.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.