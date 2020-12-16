Crazy Overwatch trick saves Winston from environmental kills - Dexerto

Environmental kills are a nightmare for a lot of Overwatch players, but this trick will help Winston mains avoid plummeting off the side of the map.

Some of Overwatch’s most treacherous maps are suspended at the edges of the earth. Environmental kills are a real concern, and heroes like Lúcio are perfectly adapted to casually booping your entire enemy team off of the map.

A new trick has let the game’s favorite furball Wrecking Ball cause some havoc on Oasis’ instakill highway, but if you’re a Winston main you may never need to worry about this issue again.

One Reddit user has found a crazy play that can save an unfortunate Winston from being cast off the side of the map.

Fun trick saves Winston from dying

One of Winston’s most intimidating features is his ultimate. His Primal literally lets him tear through the enemy team, but it leaves him vulnerable to environmental catastrophe.

Enter Reddit user brettmbanks with a legendary fix. In an unfortunate turn of events, they get propelled off of the side of Ilios’ ruins by an angry Roadhog going Whole Hog on the enemy side.

Despite apparently being left to cascade into the abyss though, the player utilizes the remaining charge of Winston’s Primal, as well as his Jump Pack to launch himself back into the fray. Giving his enemies a cheeky little “hi there”, brettmbanks’ pride is well deserved after a save like that.

While this trick clearly works on Ilios, it would also apply to maps like Lijiang Tower’s Garden or Junkertown’s vast drop zones. Both maps are renowned for their relative difficulty due to the likelyhood of easy environmental kills.

So if you’ve ever been haunted by pesky environmental kills as a tank player this one’s for you to try out. However, if you make it back to safety it’s mandatory that you wave as well. After all, you just avoided death! That’s worth flexing.