 Crazy Overwatch trick saves Winston from environmental kills - Dexerto
Overwatch

Crazy Overwatch trick saves Winston from environmental kills

Published: 16/Dec/2020 17:08

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch Winston Ilios Ruins
Blizzard Entertainment

Environmental kills are a nightmare for a lot of Overwatch players, but this trick will help Winston mains avoid plummeting off the side of the map.

Some of Overwatch’s most treacherous maps are suspended at the edges of the earth. Environmental kills are a real concern, and heroes like Lúcio are perfectly adapted to casually booping your entire enemy team off of the map.

A new trick has let the game’s favorite furball Wrecking Ball cause some havoc on Oasis’ instakill highway, but if you’re a Winston main you may never need to worry about this issue again.

One Reddit user has found a crazy play that can save an unfortunate Winston from being cast off the side of the map.

Blizzard Entertainment
Winston is one of Overwatch’s most iconic heroes, but it’s easier to boop him off the map than it looks.

Fun trick saves Winston from dying

One of Winston’s most intimidating features is his ultimate. His Primal literally lets him tear through the enemy team, but it leaves him vulnerable to environmental catastrophe.

Enter Reddit user brettmbanks with a legendary fix. In an unfortunate turn of events, they get propelled off of the side of Ilios’ ruins by an angry Roadhog going Whole Hog on the enemy side.

Despite apparently being left to cascade into the abyss though, the player utilizes the remaining charge of Winston’s Primal, as well as his Jump Pack to launch himself back into the fray. Giving his enemies a cheeky little “hi there”, brettmbanks’ pride is well deserved after a save like that.

Monkey Literally Too Angry To Die from r/Overwatch

While this trick clearly works on Ilios, it would also apply to maps like Lijiang Tower’s Garden or Junkertown’s vast drop zones. Both maps are renowned for their relative difficulty due to the likelyhood of easy environmental kills.

So if you’ve ever been haunted by pesky environmental kills as a tank player this one’s for you to try out. However, if you make it back to safety it’s mandatory that you wave as well. After all, you just avoided death! That’s worth flexing.

Call of Duty

Best AUG loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 16:32 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 16:34

by James Busby
AUG
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

Black Ops Cold War’s AUG is one of the most devastating burst rifles in the game, so find out which attachments you need to equip to wreak havoc across Verdansk.

While Modern Warfare’s AUG had a brief stint in the Warzone meta spotlight, it was quickly overshadowed by the likes of the Kilo and Grau. However, now this Tactical Rifle is back with a vengeance, bringing with it plenty of power and versatility. The AUG proved to be an instant hit in Black Ops Cold War upon its release, thanks to its high damage, fantastic accuracy, and minimal recoil. 

This rifle performs incredibly similar to the M16, so if you’ve checked out our M16 loadout guide, you’ll know what to expect here. Even after the nerf, the AUG is still a decent pick in Warzone. If you’re looking for a rifle that you can use to dominate your opponents across Warzone’s Verdansk and Rebirth Island, then this loadout will help you do just that. 

Best AUG loadout for Warzone

AUG
Activision / Treyarch
The AUG offers incredible amounts of accuracy and damage.
  • Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator 
  • Barrel: 19.8” Task Force
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

The Axial Arms 3x is arguably the best Black Ops Cold War optic choice for Warzone. Not only does it allow you to tag opponents from mid to long-range engagement ranges, but it also gives you an unobstructed view of your surroundings. While the Axial Arms may not be as potent as the VLK 3.0x, this sight is still the closest we can get to Modern Warfare’s best sight. 

Next up is the SOCOM Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip. Both these attachments greatly decrease the AUG’s vertical kick, giving you tremendous amounts of accuracy. This is particularly important when you need the extra precision to get those all-important headshots. 

Black Ops Cold War Aug
Activision / Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War’s Tactical Rifles have become incredibly popular in Warzone.

The above attachments also enable us to utilize the added damage, range, and bullet velocity of the 19.8” Task Force Barrel. While this attachment is incredibly strong, it does increase the AUG’s vertical and horizontal recoil. 

Fortunately, the SOCOM Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip help to cancel these negatives out. 

Of course, this doesn’t eliminate the AUG’s recoil completely, but it does help to keep your bullets on target. Lastly, the 45 Rnd Drum offers enough ammunition to drop an enemy or two, while avoiding any lengthy ADS times of the other ammunition types. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.