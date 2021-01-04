 Cosplayer brings D.Va online with adorable Overwatch outfit - Dexerto
Cosplayer brings D.Va online with adorable Overwatch outfit

Published: 4/Jan/2021 11:00

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch D.Va Cosplay
Instagram: enafox_, Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va has become one of Overwatch’s most beloved heroes. The Korean tank has attracted cosplayers far and wide, but this specific rendition truly channels Baby D.Va.

D.Va’s K-Pop icon status transcends virtual boundaries into real life. The adorable tank is one of Overwatch’s most sought after heroes, being picked up in pretty much every pro and casual game.

One fan recently went viral for creating a D.Va Nerf button that activates her Self-Destruct in game when pressed, making it easily the coolest controller that we’ve ever seen.

In a slightly more traditional method of paying homage to the Korean icon, this cosplayer has created a flawless cosplay that will remind us all why we “love D.Va.”

Blizzard Entertainment
D.Va is a true icon both inside and outside of Overwatch!

Cute D.Va cosplay

A recent cosplay from cosplayer Enafox (Ena) has reminded fans why the hero has become such a fan favorite in the Overwatch universe.

In a recent post, the cosplayer stated that this was a “reshoot” of a previous cosplay, and this one certainly packs a bit of a punch. Seen sporting the hero’s iconic blue jumpsuit which is decked out with her iconic bunny logo and metallic neck armor, Ena really channels the K-Pop idol.

The details are awesome, as everything from her Bunny Blaster to the sponsors on the leg of her jumpsuit perfectly mirror her in-game appearance. The iconic silver headset frames perfectly recreated hair and makeup, and at first glance you might mistake the pictures for an illustration instead of a cosplay.

All of D.Va’s fiesty attitude is encapsulated in Ena’s pose as well. Replicating the iconic victory pose where she lies on top of her MEKA and blows a bright pink bubble with bubblegum, the background and her pose come together to remind fans why the character is so adorable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ᴇɴᴀ (@enafox_)

With nearly 1k likes in just a day, this cosplay is nerfing the competition. We can’t wait to see if Ena does some more Overwatch cosplays. Until then though, activate your MEKAs and prepare for battle, because this cosplay is going to be a tough one to beat!

Avatar The Last Airbender cosplayer ready to lead Fire Nation as Princess Azula

Published: 4/Jan/2021 6:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula Cosplay
Nickelodeon

Azula is one of the most complex and twisted characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but that didn’t stop a cosplayer named Lauren Ginna from bringing her to life in a blaze of glory.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is known for having strong characterization and character development throughout the series. But while most of them learn and grow as the plot moves forward, Azula descends further into madness and emotional instability.

It’s a dark and tragic fate for one of the show’s most powerful villains, but it’s one that’s earned her compassion and sympathy among fans. Plus, there’s an eerie charm to her manipulative ways. So, despite her ominous persona, she’s become a popular choice among cosplayers.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Azula is one of the main antagonists in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

A cosplayer named Lauren Ginna, better known as thefanged4 on Instagram, is one of her biggest fans. She impressed her fans with an incredible Azula cosplay back in November, and it’s been on their minds ever since.

“Trust is for fools. Fear is the only reliable way,” she said, referring to one of her most powerful quotes. It just about sums up Azula’s philosophy and approach to life, which was ingrained into her throughout a traumatic childhood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Gianna (@thefanged4)

Not only does she capture Azula’s ominous look and vibe, but she managed to re-create her outfit to perfection. It’s got everything from the Fire Nation crown in her hair to the black, red, and gold outfit complete with shoulder pads, a belt, and lengthy boots.

Lauren posted another picture back in December. This one has Azula’s infamous blue flame added in with an after-effect, and it looks absolutely stunning. “My own mother thought I was a monster. She was right, of course,” she said, referring to another iconic quote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Gianna (@thefanged4)

Last but not least, Lauren shared one final picture from the photo shoot to celebrate the beginning of 2021. “Kicking off the New Year with Azula,” she said. It shows her unleashing a mighty kick well above her head, revealing more details in the bottom half of the outfit.

It’s one thing to dress up as Princess Azula. But to walk, talk, and act like her takes a special effort, especially when you need to tap into your crazy side and dish out a thunderous kick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Gianna (@thefanged4)

It’s a stunning outfit from head to toe. Every detail is perfect, and the artistic photography from carlosmphotos_ makes it look even better. Lauren and Carlos are both incredibly talented, and their talent shines through.

Azula might be one of the most maligned characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t love seeing her in real life, especially when it’s done as well as this.