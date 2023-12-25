Overwatch 2 players stunned by D.Va main with over 20k hours played

An Overwatch 2 player came across a D.Va main in one of their matches and inspected their profile to discover they had over 20,000 hours of play time on her alone. This means they’ve spent over 8 hours a day playing D.Va since Overwatch released, or around 1/3 of their life since 2016.

When it comes to any long-standing competitive multiplayer game, there are those who are dedicated to honing their skills. Some of the most committed OTPs, or One Trick Ponies, will put thousands of hours into one character even if the game offers them dozens of options.

Enter PrincessDva, a D.Va main who was spotted with an unfathomable amount of play time. They clocked in at over 20k hours, more time than most Overwatch 2 players have in the game on every character, let alone just one.

Players were in awe of just how many hours this player had dedicated to D.Va, with it being close to 8 hours a day of playtime since OW2’s launch, or around 1/3 of their life.

Hardcore D.Va main has insane Overwatch 2 play time

It’s a bit difficult to wrap your head around just how much time 20,000 hours is without a point of comparison. So, to put that into other numbers, it’s 833 days, around 27 months, and just over 2 years. A significant portion of this person’s life has been all D.Va.

And, while a bit of trickery was revealed in examining which modes this player committed their time to, it’s still an incredibly impressive milestone that’s likely unmatched.

It’s important to note that their time spent in the game browser totals over 14k hours, meaning that they likely took advantage of matches that lasted for hours to get that play time total up. However, even then, the level of dedication to do that for years is still impressive even if this player didn’t spend all of their time in real matches.

What’s more, they spent over 5000 hours in other modes making up the difference, meaning that this person has easily over 4-5000 hours played on D.Va alone.