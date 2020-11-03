Overwatch players demand Blizzard revert "questionable" Brigitte HP buff - Dexerto

Brigitte has been a controversial Overwatch hero since her debut. While the hero has been changed a lot by the devs, especially with the introduction of role-queue, her most recent HP buff has upset some players.

The support hero’s issues stem from the fact she is a bit of a jack of all trades with a large health pool, shield, healing capabilities and stuns.

While her health pool isn’t the armor-stacked fortress of the past, Blizzard did recently increase it by 25 HP, which has some community members up in arms.

Overwatch content creator and Florida Mayhem streamer Sam ‘Samito’ Dawahare recently took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the changes during a loud rant.

After praising the state of the game, Samito took aim at the Brigitte buffs, accusing Blizzard of not understanding how the character “destroys the core fundamentals of Overwatch.”

“Blizzard decided to buff Brig. Questionable. In fact, I would go as far as to say it was a terrible decision!” the streamer roared. “Because finally, you have Seagull coming out with videos talking about how good the game is… and you know what he simply mentioned in that video? Blizzard finally addressed AOE healing and the stain of the game that destroyed Overwatch. And yet here we are!”

“Brig cannot be a dominant pick!” he continued. “She’ll still good because she does everything in the game… Brig’s design is a sub-cost. You can’t have that value match other characters. And this recent health buff will put her right back at that level.”

Why are we touching brig??? We get the game to THE BEST spot it has EVER been in because we finally address that her core design ruins the core fundamentals of the game (AOE + Pocket heals w/ tank HP pool)… then after all this we BUFF IT BACK!? STOP & REVERT! @PlayOverwatch pic.twitter.com/SkWO8pflx1 — Samito (@SamitoFPS) November 2, 2020

Other players and streamers seemed to agree. SoaR Kayjii wrote, “I’m getting out healed by Brigitte as Ana.”

“I’ve met a lot of throwers in my 1500 hours in Overwatch, but none of them come anywhere close to how Blizzard is throwing their game right back down the drain when they mess with Brig,” another remarked.

Only time will tell if Blizzard listens to the community and reverts the changes or if they have a larger rework for the hero planned for Overwatch 2.