 Overwatch players demand Blizzard revert "questionable" Brigitte HP buff - Dexerto
Overwatch players demand Blizzard revert “questionable” Brigitte HP buff

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:36

by Michael Gwilliam
Brigitte has been a controversial Overwatch hero since her debut. While the hero has been changed a lot by the devs, especially with the introduction of role-queue, her most recent HP buff has upset some players.

The support hero’s issues stem from the fact she is a bit of a jack of all trades with a large health pool, shield, healing capabilities and stuns.

While her health pool isn’t the armor-stacked fortress of the past, Blizzard did recently increase it by 25 HP, which has some community members up in arms.

Overwatch content creator and Florida Mayhem streamer Sam ‘Samito’ Dawahare recently took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the changes during a loud rant.

Brigitte got a 25 HP buff.

After praising the state of the game, Samito took aim at the Brigitte buffs, accusing Blizzard of not understanding how the character “destroys the core fundamentals of Overwatch.”

“Blizzard decided to buff Brig. Questionable. In fact, I would go as far as to say it was a terrible decision!” the streamer roared. “Because finally, you have Seagull coming out with videos talking about how good the game is… and you know what he simply mentioned in that video? Blizzard finally addressed AOE healing and the stain of the game that destroyed Overwatch. And yet here we are!”

“Brig cannot be a dominant pick!” he continued. “She’ll still good because she does everything in the game… Brig’s design is a sub-cost. You can’t have that value match other characters. And this recent health buff will put her right back at that level.”

Other players and streamers seemed to agree. SoaR Kayjii wrote, “I’m getting out healed by Brigitte as Ana.”

“I’ve met a lot of throwers in my 1500 hours in Overwatch, but none of them come anywhere close to how Blizzard is throwing their game right back down the drain when they mess with Brig,” another remarked.

Only time will tell if Blizzard listens to the community and reverts the changes or if they have a larger rework for the hero planned for Overwatch 2.

Terrifyingly cool Overwatch Workshop mode idea turns heroes into giants

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:13 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 23:27

by Tanner Pierce
A new Overwatch Workshop creation that was shared on Reddit, called Mega Heroes, gives each team a giant character to use, each with their own special and unique abilities. And it’s somehow hilarious, creepy, and cool all at the same time. 

Overwatch’s Workshop function gives fans and creators a chance to make some insane custom game modes in the hit team-based first-person shooter. Players can jump in, create their own match with unique rule sets and modifications, and then share them with the community. The results can be pretty breathtaking at times.

There’s not many limitations when it comes to the feature, allowing players a large amount of freedom when it comes to creating what they want to. Now, one Reddit user named MrSqu1dward has created a simple and cool, yet terrifying variant of the normal mode and it’s absolutely hilarious.

Mega Heroes allows two teams to battle it out with a giant character on each side.

The custom mode, titled Mega Heroes, pits two teams against each other like normal, but gives one player from each group a giant hero to control. Respawns in the mode are allowed for normal-sized players so long as that team’s mega hero is still alive. The team who can wipe the other, including their mega hero, wins the round.

In addition, the mega heroes have their own special ability, although details about this are a bit scarce. It’s unclear whether or not each one has its own ability or if it’s shared across all of them.

My latest Workshop creation, Mega Heroes! from Overwatch

Regardless, the mode seems pretty comical based on the trailer put together by its creator, and it’s more than likely only matter of time before some hilarious clips from the mode make their way online.

If you want to play the mode for yourself, all you have to do is enter the code 8EE5G in the Workshop and you’ll get access to it. As with every other creation made with the feature, it’s available for play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.