Ridiculous Overwatch trick lets heroes fly with Zarya's Grav - Dexerto

Overwatch

Ridiculous Overwatch trick lets heroes fly with Zarya’s Grav

Published: 4/Nov/2020 21:20

by Michael Gwilliam
Zarya from Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch players looking to completely catch their opponents off-guard and turn Zarya’s ultimate into something similar to Sigma’s should look no further than this trick.

Certain control maps in Overwatch have basketballs in spawn that players can “shoot” into baskets resulting in a bunch of confetti appearing. The balls can also be pushed out of the spawn and into the heat of battle.

Some players have found ways to use these basketballs to their advantage. Symmetra, for example, can put turrets on them, effectively turning them into balls of death that are transported through melees.

Other players have used the basketballs for glitches. As Dexerto reported in the past, players found a way for Sombra and Mei to work together to propel the ball in the air with the translocator on it, causing her to soar in the sky.

Zarya Alien skin
Blizzard Entertainment
Zarya’s Grav may be even stronger with the help of round, orange balls.

Now, Zarya player ‘jjonathannp’ has found a way to use the basketballs in combination with Zarya’s Graviton Surge to send players caught in it to the sky.

The confusing video shows the Zarya player land a grav on an enemy Symmetra on Lijang: Control Center. Apparently, a basketball was pushed from spawn and was on the other side of the wall.

As the ball was sent up into the air, it caused the Symmetra to fly up with it and all the way to the top of the ceiling.

Symmetra can now fly?! OP Buff from Overwatch

“For all those confused about the Grav, I pushed a basketball from spawn!” jjonathannp explained in the comments.

Eventually, the Grav ended and the Symmetra player fell from the very top of the map, similar to how heroes who are caught in Sigma’s Gravitic Flux fall when he gets stunned out of it.

In theory, on an outside map with environmental kill potential, it may be possible to use this basketball trick to send enemies off the map. Hopefully, we can see a player try that out next time and reap the rewards.

Pokemon

Pokemon community heartbroken over Crown Tundra’s “tragic” side story

Published: 4/Nov/2020 21:16

by Brent Koepp
peony looking upset in pokemon the crown tundra dlc
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

A viral post had the Pokemon Sword & Shield community feeling sad for The Crown Tundra’s new character, Peony, after it was revealed that the Trainer actually has an incredibly tragic story. 

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra, released on October 22. The major expansion brought a whole host of past gen Legendaries to the Nintendo Switch RPG, and debuted the Dynamax Adventures mode.

The add-on also introduced new characters to the series such as former Galar champion, Peony. However, players were left feeling sad when they discovered the character’s complicated origins. The protagonist’s downcast story will leave you with the sniffles. 

peony laying on the floor in pokemon the crown tundra dlc
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The new Pokemon character can’t seem to catch a break.

Peony’s tragic Pokemon backstory

A post online went viral after a user highlighted how dispiriting they felt Peony’s Crown Tundra story was. The user explained that they felt bad for the character, since the father spent weeks planning a trip to bond with his kid, only for his daughter Peonia to ditch him. 

However, it turns out the character actually has a pretty tragic backstory as well. Replying to the thread, another person pointed out the protagonist’s complicated origins of being the brother of Chairman Rose. “Apparently, he was always compared to his older brother, Rose. Never feeling good enough, he ran away from home,” the Redditor explained.

The player then detailed how Peony actually turned his life around, only to disappear again after being overshadowed by his sibling. “He eventually won the Pokemon League, but his time as Champion was cut short. Shortly after Rose became Chairman, Peony just kinda… disappeared from the league,” they said.

I feel bad for Peony from pokemon

The sad backstory is actually detailed on the character’s Galar League card, which players get after beating The Crown Tundra. As if that wasn’t sad enough, several Redditors pointed out that the Master Ball Peony gives you was likely a gift from Rose.

“Peony was compared to his brilliant older brother since he was born. He eventually ran away from home, only to eventually become champion. But shortly afterward, Rose became League Chairman. This caused Peony to vanish entirely from the League,” the card’s bio reads. 

peony's league card
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Players can learn about Peony’s sad backstory on his League Card.

Fans interested in the character’s backstory can even get a hidden cutscene featuring Chairman Rose’s assistant, Oleana. The hilarious moment further verifies the protagonist’s origins.

While Game Freak mostly plays up Peony’s story with his daughter for comedic purposes, many fans have been left feeling bad for the father. Especially after discovering his difficult past with Galar’s infamous villain. 