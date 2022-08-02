Blizzard responds to Overwatch 2 player concerns over $45 hero skin prices

Overwatch 2 fans were left holding onto their wallets after a recent survey suggested that upcoming skins could cost as much as $45, but Blizzard has since responded to the concerns.

In Overwatch 2, the developers decided to make the game free to play. As such, they will be doing away with the old loot box system in favor of a new battle pass and store giving players more ways to unlock cosmetics such as skins, weapon charms, and more.

While Blizzard has been mum on pricing and plans to reveal information about the battle pass at a later date, a survey sent to certain players has raised some red flags.

The survey asked about how much money players would be willing to spend on cosmetics. Some of the questions inquired about $44.99 for a Mythic skin and $24.99 for a Legendary one, which didn’t sit well with survey respondents.

Blizzard Mythic Skins allow for a deeper level of customization in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard clarifies Overwatch 2 skin pricing

News of the seemingly proposed skin prices quickly spread with many in the community making YouTube videos addressing the situation while others condemned Blizzard’s alleged monetization methods.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like they’re actually going to cost an arm and a leg. In a statement to Dexerto, Blizzard explained that the skin prices in the survey were randomized.

“This survey is entirely intended to better understand player preferences for different types of Overwatch 2 cosmetics. Prices displayed in the survey were randomized per user and are not indicative of final pricing,” Blizzard said.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 will be doing away with loot boxes completely.

“We plan to share details on our Shop and Battle Pass system closer to our Oct. 4 launch.”

Other randomized surveys have shown up on Reddit revealing different cost questions such as if players would be willing to pay $14.99 for a Mythic skin. Quite a difference from the $45 price tag that caused such a ruckus.

It’s not clear when Blizzard plans to reveal information about Overwatch 2’s pricing, but for the time being, fans can relax and not have to worry about needing to choose between filling up their car’s tank or buying an Overwatch 2 skin.