Overwatch 2 skin prices could reach up to $45

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

An Overwatch 2 player survey noted that skins could potentially reach up to a whopping $45 price tag.

Overwatch 2‘s release is rapidly approaching as fans have grown increasingly excited for the sequel.

The game is set to rework a ton of iconic characters as well as systems including the removal of loot boxes in favor of a Battle Pass and an in-game shop where players can purchase specific cosmetics rather than relying on luck of the draw like in the past.

Now, as we draw closer to the release date of October 4, specific price ranges for future skins have been potentially revealed, and they may cost a pretty penny.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 could have skins priced as high as $45

Twitter user Portergauge went viral after sharing a post that showed what Blizzard is planning on making Overwatch 2 skins priced at.

They said, “Friend of mine got an Overwatch survey for his account, some of these prices they’re gauging for OW2 are really expensive.

“I hope this is just him getting one of the higher price surveys and not an indication that they’re leaning towards this much monetization.”

The survey questions asked the likelihood they would buy a Mythic Skin at a $44.99 price tag and a Legendary Skin at $24.99. On top of that, the company also tested the price of $4.99 for three sprays, $19.99 for an emote, and $9.99 for a weapon charm.

With the complete removal of loot boxes, Blizzard will be shifting everything optioned in loot boxes over to obtainable content either in the Battle Pass or bought from the shop.

It is likely that this is Blizzard merely testing out price points and it’s unlikely these prices will stay this way at launch.