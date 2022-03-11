Blizzard respond to Overwatch 2 beta backlash for only adding one new hero

The Overwatch 2 beta is finally here and players can sign up to participate in April, but not everyone is as excited considering it’s only coming with one new hero to begin with – something Blizzard has responded to criticism over.

So far the beta is only available for OWL pros and content creators, but starting in April, everyone can gain access to try out hero reworks, new maps, modes, and Sojourn, the game’s newest character.

While finally announcing the beta was met with praise from those dying of content drought, some voiced disapproval with only one new hero being playable.

As such, the Overwatch 2 team responded to this backlash and hinted at what’s to come in future beta releases down the line.

Overwatch 2 devs tease new heroes amid beta criticism

In a post on the official Blizzard forums, Community Manager Andy B stated that the team is working on new support and tank heroes.

“When I say ‘working on’, I mean to say any hero that you don’t know about. They could be in various degrees of completion and testing. I know. I’ve tested and played them all, including the Doomfist and Orisa rework,” he explained.

“What I am not at liberty to say is ‘you are getting X heroes’, or ‘you are getting X many of this role’, nor am I at liberty to say when you’ll get what.”

He further explained that there would be plenty of new announcements between now and the first beta and multiple phases following that. Still, he recognized that players are right to be worried, especially since Game Director Aaron Keller even apologized for the lack of updates.

“I hope it’s evident by now that when I come here with new information it’s always been verified and checked through multiple gates. I get being skeptical, and I get being guarded,” he added. “If I’m here telling you something, it’s because there’s a high degree of confidence that it’s going to come to fruition.”

While there’s still no news on what the next heroes added will be, at least we have a better idea of what the plan is for Overwatch 2 and when we might see new characters join the roster.