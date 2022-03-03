Overwatch 2 devs tease new “anti-toxicity” features

The Overwatch 2 developers have teased some new features that aim to target toxicity in-game.

Toxicity in Overwatch has been a problem since the game was first released back in 2016. With the game being so teamwork-focused, the solo-queue environment has run contrary to the hero shooter’s design.

As such, it’s not uncommon to see teammates flamed for picking heroes that aren’t in the meta or may not sync up well with what the rest of the squad is choosing, resulting in some ugly arguments.

Luckily, it seems like Blizzard is ready to remedy this with Overwatch 2 with features that extend beyond the “report” function that currently exists.

Overwatch improving “anti-toxicity measures”

In a post on the official Blizzard forums, Community Manager Andy B responded to fans concerned with the amount of toxicity in-game, especially in regards to those facing harassment.

“We’re working on improving our anti-toxicity measures for the future,” he revealed. “We’ll definitely update everyone when we have details ready to share.”

It’s not clear exactly what these measures will be, but the tone is very similar to his prior comments to those anxiously awaiting an Overwatch 2 beta.

As Dexerto first reported, The Overwatch League will be giving pros access to the OW2 beta within two weeks’ time, suggesting that the player base as a whole could be getting it soon too.

Leaks have claimed that the beta could be going live sometime in March, but nothing has been announced just yet.

In any case, expect news about the long-awaited sequel and these new anti-toxicity measures in the weeks ahead, as we inch closer and closer to the fifth OWL season.